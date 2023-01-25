How to cook in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage, the newest entry in Nintendo's long-running series, is an amazing action role-playing game. Offering a challenging yet rewarding turn-based combat system alongside a fascinating cast of characters and narratives, it is easily one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives.

While turn-based strategic combat is the highlight of the experience, the title features a plethora of appealing side content. One such optional activity is cooking, which is not only a fun distraction from the high-octane combat sections but also a great way to boost character stats.

Cooking in Fire Emblem Engage unlocks organically via the main story progression. However, you might miss out on participating in what is possibly one of the best side activities in the game if you are unaware of the prerequisites for cooking.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how you can cook and prepare delightful dishes in the game.

Fire Emblem Engage lets you cook after you complete Chapter 5 and unlock the Cafe Terrace

Cooking is a fairly straightforward process in Fire Emblem Engage. You will need to seek out ingredients in-game to come up with some delicious and attribute-boosting recipes.

This is a great way to power up the characters you unlock and recruit to your units, granting some useful bonuses that essentially increase their efficiency in battle.

The ingredients that you find throughout the game's world come with different stat bonuses for the characters. Using milk and fish in a dish, for instance, increases speed, whereas using meat and soybeans boosts strength.

Using special ingredients can also have an effect in various ways. Some flairs only affect specific characters within a unit, while others affect only female or the Norian characters and units.

Fire Emblem Engage lets you cook once you complete Chapter 5 and unlock the "Cafe Terrace" at the home base, Somniel. Unlocking Cafe Terrace is straightforward and can be done early in the game by walking up to the staircase north of Somniel. Once you get there, a short cut-scene will ensue, following which the Terrace area will open up.

Once you unlock the Cafe Terrace and complete Chapter 5, you need to follow these steps to start cooking dishes for your unit in Fire Emblem Engage:

Go to Café Terrace in Somniel. Choose two partners from your unit to enjoy the meal with you. Select the meal (recipe), and choose one that boosts the stats of all the characters you have chosen. It is recommended to choose partners with similar attribute types. Select the main ingredients for the meal. You can also select additional ingredients (if any) for a bonus stat boost. After selecting the ingredients, a prompt will show up for you to confirm your chosen ingredients. Once you confirm your choice of ingredients, you can start cooking by pressing the "yes" button.

Those looking for an easier and faster way to amass ingredients than in-game exploration can do so via post-battle animals. These animals can be found on the battlefield after completing a combat encounter. They can be adopted and taken back to Somniel in order to help farm some useful resources and ingredients for cooking.

