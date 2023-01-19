Break mechanic in Fire Emblem Engage: How does it work and how to use it?

Fire Emblem Engage, the latest in the iconic turn-based role-playing game series, has finally been released. Much like the previous titles fans have played, this one features a robust array of options when it comes to combat, featuring some strategic movesets that easily turn the tides of any fight in your favor.

One such unique and useful combat skill is Break. This mechanic serves as an offensive tool as well as a great defensive option for players during many hectic battles. Efficient usage of this mechanic is also a necessity that you should master. Such a skill is critical if you are planning to tackle the Permadeath mode, wherein you cannot use the same unit again if it dies.

Given the usefulness of Break, it is something that Fire Emblem Engage players should not overlook and acquaint themselves with the skill's proper usage as well as use cases. Here's a comprehensive guide on how the mechanic works in the game and how you can use it efficiently in combat against a variety of enemies.

How does the Break mechanic function in Fire Emblem Engage?

This combat skill is used by players to prevent counterattacks from their opponents. Enemy units inflicted with the Break status will be left unable to make any offensive move until their next attack turn. The Break mechanic can be an extremely useful tool that will allow you to stack multiple attacks without the risk of enemies trying to their moves.

You will have a chance to inflict Break by landing a hit using a weapon that has an advantage over the enemy unit's gear in Fire Emblem Engage. It is crucial to analyze the enemy units beforehand to determine if the immediate unit you want to deploy against your opponents has a weapon advantage over them.

How to effectively use the Break mechanic in Fire Emblem Engage?

Maximizing the chances of breaking the enemy units is crucial. It is best to select a unit that has a distinct weapon advantage over the enemy units. During regular combat in Fire Emblem Engage, the enemy unit's weapon type is indicated as an icon above their character before the battle. You must analyze the battlefield and enemy units beforehand and choose units that have a weapon advantage over the enemies.

Determining the weapon advantage is fairly straightforward. All you need to know is the weapon triangle system, a fundamental combat mechanic in Fire Emblem Engage. Such a fighting format in the game is centered around the weapon triangle, which determines the type that will have a distinct advantage over the other. The advantages of the three weapon types work as follows:

Swords beat Axes

Axes beat Lances

Lances beat Swords

The weapon triangle system seems to be considerably reminiscent of stone, paper, and scissors. Despite the surface-level simplicity, it can be fairly in-depth when it comes to implementation during combat.

