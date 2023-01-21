Fire Emblem Engage, the latest entry in Nintendo's turn-based role-playing game series, has finally been released worldwide. While the title is fairly accessible for newcomers, mastering its many challenging aspects, including unit management, weapon triangles, and nuances, can take hours.
Like other titles in the series, Fire Emblem Engage also features classic role-playing systems that function as a distraction between combat scenarios. These side activities also add context to the narrative and characters.
One such optional activity is adopting and caring for cute little animals that appear after every battle. These post-battle animals also serve as a good source of rare and useful items. After adopting an animal and taking it to Somniel, it can be used to farm resources.
Here's a comprehensive guide on all the animals in Fire Emblem Engage and the ingredients/ resources they provide.
All post-battle animals and items they drop in Fire Emblem Engage
In Fire Emblem Engage, players can adopt a variety of cute little animals that not only serve as friendly companions but also help gather some rare ingredients and resources in the game. After completing a battle against an enemy faction, one can find and adopt these animals from the battlefield and take them back to Somniel.
It should be noted that players can only adopt these post-battle animals if they have donated at least once to the kingdom they're fighting in. Once players adopt an animal, they can take it to their stables in Somniel, where they can leave it out in the open for grazing and farming rare ingredients and resources.
Although they won't know what resources or ingredients they will be able to get from the animals they adopt, it is worth taking the extra time to go out and find these little creatures. The resources they yield are usually quite rare and useful. Here's a list of all the post-battle animals in Fire Emblem Engage and the resources they produce:
- Calisson Chicken (Firene): Eggs
- Firenese Cat (Firene): Carp
- Mere Donkey (Firene): Rare vegetables
- Aura Eagle (Brodia): Beef, pork, chicken and mutton
- Brodian Cat (Brodia): Herring
- Rutile Marmot (Brodia): Rare fruit
- Elusian Cat (Elusia): Cod
- Iris Owl (Elusia): Berries and tomato
- Vervian Deer (Elusia): Rare vegetables
- Panna Camel (Solm): Wheat flour, rice, beans, and spices
- Solmic Cat (Solm): Eel
- Tartu Flamingo (Solm): Rare fish
- Black Elyosian Dog: Iron ingot, steel ingot and silver ingot
- Eastern Freecat: Salmon
- Elyosian Dog: Iron ingot, steel ingot and silver ingot
- Elyosian Pigeon: Nuts
- Elyosian Seagull: Nuts
- Elyosian Sheep: Milk
- Hop Rabbit: Berries
- Northern Freecat: Cod
- Southern Freecat: Salmon
- Western Freecat: Sardines
- White Elyosian Dog: Iron ingot, steel ingot and silver ingot
- White Hop Rabbit: Berries
While adopting post-battle animals and farming ingredients is not the primary focus of the gameplay loop in Fire Emblem Engage, they do serve as a breather between hectic and action-packed battles.