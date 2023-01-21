Fire Emblem Engage, the latest entry in Nintendo's turn-based role-playing game series, has finally been released worldwide. While the title is fairly accessible for newcomers, mastering its many challenging aspects, including unit management, weapon triangles, and nuances, can take hours.

Like other titles in the series, Fire Emblem Engage also features classic role-playing systems that function as a distraction between combat scenarios. These side activities also add context to the narrative and characters.

One such optional activity is adopting and caring for cute little animals that appear after every battle. These post-battle animals also serve as a good source of rare and useful items. After adopting an animal and taking it to Somniel, it can be used to farm resources.

Here's a comprehensive guide on all the animals in Fire Emblem Engage and the ingredients/ resources they provide.

In Fire Emblem Engage, players can adopt a variety of cute little animals that not only serve as friendly companions but also help gather some rare ingredients and resources in the game. After completing a battle against an enemy faction, one can find and adopt these animals from the battlefield and take them back to Somniel.

It should be noted that players can only adopt these post-battle animals if they have donated at least once to the kingdom they're fighting in. Once players adopt an animal, they can take it to their stables in Somniel, where they can leave it out in the open for grazing and farming rare ingredients and resources.

Although they won't know what resources or ingredients they will be able to get from the animals they adopt, it is worth taking the extra time to go out and find these little creatures. The resources they yield are usually quite rare and useful. Here's a list of all the post-battle animals in Fire Emblem Engage and the resources they produce:

Calisson Chicken (Firene): Eggs

Firenese Cat (Firene): Carp

Mere Donkey (Firene): Rare vegetables

Aura Eagle (Brodia): Beef, pork, chicken and mutton

Brodian Cat (Brodia): Herring

Rutile Marmot (Brodia): Rare fruit

Elusian Cat (Elusia): Cod

Iris Owl (Elusia): Berries and tomato

Vervian Deer (Elusia): Rare vegetables

Panna Camel (Solm): Wheat flour, rice, beans, and spices

Solmic Cat (Solm): Eel

Tartu Flamingo (Solm): Rare fish

Black Elyosian Dog: Iron ingot, steel ingot and silver ingot

Eastern Freecat: Salmon

Elyosian Dog: Iron ingot, steel ingot and silver ingot

Elyosian Pigeon: Nuts

Elyosian Seagull: Nuts

Elyosian Sheep: Milk

Hop Rabbit: Berries

Northern Freecat: Cod

Southern Freecat: Salmon

Western Freecat: Sardines

White Elyosian Dog: Iron ingot, steel ingot and silver ingot

White Hop Rabbit: Berries

While adopting post-battle animals and farming ingredients is not the primary focus of the gameplay loop in Fire Emblem Engage, they do serve as a breather between hectic and action-packed battles.

