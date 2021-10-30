How to hunt boars in Age of Empires IV

Age of Empires IV is the latest entry in the long-running real-time strategy game series and brings back many popular mechanics such as battling and hunting.

Hunting boars is a pastime in the franchise which returns in Age of Empires IV. It is one of several methods to obtain food and keep your civilization up and running.

However, boars, unlike sheep and deer, will fight back. It is best to send a skilled warrior after them, because a single boar could prove to be too much for a simple villager in Age of Empires IV.

Age of Empires IV: Effective strategies to hunt boars

A Mongol village in Age of Empires IV. (Image via Relic Entertainment)

Boars provide a large amount of food to your civilization in Age of Empires IV. However, they can be extremely dangerous. Be sure to go after them with a bit of caution.

Avoid sending a standard villager after a boar. It might even be best to avoid sending a small number of them. Instead, opt to have boars hunted by spearmen or archers.

NeatWaysTo @TellAGameStory Attention to detail is one of Age of Empires IV strong points as the Abbasid Dynasty is not being able to hunt boar as one of their food resources due to their faith. Attention to detail is one of Age of Empires IV strong points as the Abbasid Dynasty is not being able to hunt boar as one of their food resources due to their faith. https://t.co/R6CtykkMjL

They will be able to do much more damage to a boar than a villager can. They can attack at a decent range as well. More often than not, they can have a boar killed before it can reach them and attack.

If you want to avoid taking damage, you should send a small portion of your military force after one. The boar will be taken down in a matter of seconds without losing one of your units in the game.

CloudCuckooCountry @CloudCuckooCoun Age of Empires 4 kinda feels like what Age of Empires 2 would've been if the original devs in 1999 had known about stuff like boar-luring, sheep-scouting, and all the other nonsense the players would come up with in the 20 years after release Age of Empires 4 kinda feels like what Age of Empires 2 would've been if the original devs in 1999 had known about stuff like boar-luring, sheep-scouting, and all the other nonsense the players would come up with in the 20 years after release

After the boar has been killed, you can harvest its food by having a villager or a scout return it to a mill. Another easy strategy is to expand your territory near the boar and build an Age of Empires IV mill right next to it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The massive amount of food obtained can then be safely stored for your civilization with just a bit of work, rather than having your units journey all the way back to the village center.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee