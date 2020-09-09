How to increase FPS in PUBG Mobile Gameloop emulator

PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games available on the mobile platform. Just a few months after its launch, the developers even released an official Android emulator in a bid to attract PC gamers. The game has crossed over 100 million downloads and has an overall rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

Since PUBG Mobile is a high-end battle royale game, it consumes quite a lot of resources. As a result, players who own low-end devices often face lag issues when playing the game. Fortunately for them, these common lag issues can easily be fixed by tweaking a few in-game settings.

A guide to increase FPS in PUBG Mobile Gameloop emulator

Follow these methods to reduce lag and boost your FPS in PUBG Mobile Gameloop emulator:

#1 Close all the running applications

Most of the time, the applications running in the background of your device are the real culprit behind frame drops. Make sure to close all the running applications like internet browser, music player or any other software to improve system RAM and CPU performance.

#2 Lower your graphics settings

This is the most efficient fix to increase FPS in all graphic-intensive games. Navigate to your in-game settings and set the graphics settings to the lowest. While adjusting the game settings, don't forget to set your FPS count to extreme. This method is highly recommended for users who play the game on their PC without a dedicated GPU.

#3 Lower your Android Emulator resolution

Another way to increase your FPS in the PUBG Mobile emulator is by decreasing the output resolution. This will degrade the output quality of the game but it allows you to play PUBG Mobile at a higher Frame Rate.

#4 Enable Virtualization

Virtualization technology is used to properly emulate the other operating systems. In some machines, it's enabled by default. To check if virtualization is enabled in your system, follow this link.

To enable virtualization in your system, follow the steps given below:

Boot your System. Press F2 key at startup BIOS Setup (The keybind will vary according to the motherboard). Press the right arrow key to System Configuration tab, select Virtualization Technology and then press the Enter key. Select Enabled and press the Enter key. Press the F10 key and select Yes to save changes and Reboot into Windows.

