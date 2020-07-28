How to increase merit in PUBG Mobile without playing solo

To an extent, merit points in PUBG Mobile are fair play measures implemented to maintain the game's competitive integrity. All players begin with 100 such marks, and there is a deduction in these points based on the misconduct.

Suppose you team up with a cheater multiple times a week, for each offence, 15 merit points will get cut. If you kill teammates, whether reported or detected, merit points will be deducted appropriately.

Below is a list of all such offences:

Misconducts (Picture Source: FAQ Section Tencent Games)

How to increase merit points in PUBG Mobile without playing solo

It is essential to note that the only way to increase merit is by playing the classic mode. Players are awarded merit points based on their performance in a match.

Allocation of merit points in PUBG Mobile (Picture Source: FAQ Section Tencent Games)

Users will be awarded three merit points in case of a top ten finish, two merit points if they finish between 11th and 50th, and one point otherwise. This rule applies to all modes — solo, duo and squad. However, it is crucial to note that if players wish to increase their merit points without playing solo, then they must have 60 merit points or above to do so.

If merit points fall below 60, players will not be able to play squad and duo, and the only way to increase points would be to play solo.

The negative impact of low merits

With the reduction of merit, the amount of BP and EXP that players can earn reduces. If merit points fall below 60, the BP and EXP gained will get cut by 50%, and if it is above 60 and below 90, they will reduce by 30%.