Indonesia UC trick in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

UC or Unknown Cash is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile. Players are required to use this to purchase most skins, costumes and emotes in the game. UC is also necessary to buy the Royale Pass, and over time, these items have become an integral part of this battle royale title. These items are visually attractive, and most players desire them, sometimes at any cost.

Users have to spend actual money to procure UC, however, which is expensive for many, and as a result, they look for ways around this, including steps to buy UC at a lower cost. In this article, we will discuss the Indonesia UC trick, which is being circulated currently.

What is Indonesia’s UC trick in PUBG Mobile?

Price of UC in Indonesia (Picture Source: Midasbuy)

There are several videos on YouTube which claim that UC can be purchased at a lower cost from Indonesia using a VPN. These videos claim that 250 UC can be bought for INR 1. However, this trick is fake and doesn’t work.

The basic fact is that the price of UC is misread and misunderstood by players. It costs 50,000 Indonesian Rupiah to purchase 250 UC, which roughly translates to INR 257. Though it is slightly cheaper, the other charges would balance it out.

On top of that, it is not recommended to use a VPN for making purchases in PUBG Mobile.

So, the Indonesia UC trick is fake, and even if such methods work, they are not allowed and not recommended. Players should not fall for these tricks and waste their time chasing them.

