How to increase Motor Development Skills in Inzoi

Inzoi has finally been released, and players are enjoying their time in the virtual world, creating Zois and managing their schedules. While taking care of these characters, gamers must also pay close attention to their skills, as their level can influence what career paths and hobbies they can interact with.

Motor Development is one of many skills that are important for Zois during their growing stage. This helps them engage in various hobbies and physical activities, making it essential to improve the ability for a smoother playthrough.

This article will be your walkthrough on how the Motor Development Skills can be increased in Inzoi.

Guide to increase Motor Development Skills in Inzoi

Motor skills are very important in Inzoi (Image via KRAFTON, Inc.)

Development is one of many skills in Inzoi that is restricted to children. During their growth, they turn into teenagers and then adults, which is when this ability branches off to become Fitness. If you want your Zoi to have a lifestyle or job revolving around athletics, you should start their growth with strong Motor Development Skills. Here are some ways to increase these abilities:

1) Physical sports

To improve Motor Development Skills, the children's version of Zois needs to engage with any kind of physical sports. Basketball is one such example, which can be found at school or various locations around the city. You can also buy a hoop and a ball to have the growth of your child Zoi start on your property.

To start the enhancement of Motor Development Skills, make the child Zoi engage with the basketball to make them practice their shooting or dribbling abilities. You can also have them practice with a football instead, as both sports are great for raising Motor Development Skills.

2) Practice Yoga

If sports is not your thing, the second way is to make sure they practice Yoga on a Yoga mat. These don't take up a lot of space, so purchasing one for your property is ideal.

3) Jogging or running

Another great option is to make your child Zoi try jogging or running on a treadmill. This is one of the most effective ways of quickly raising their Motor Skills, so make sure you buy a treadmill to speed up the process.

