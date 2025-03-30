All skills in Inzoi and how to increase them

Skills in Inzoi are a major part of your Zoi's life. In this life simulation title, players create their own characters (Zois) and control how they interact with their surroundings and other people. There are numerous factors about a Zoi that can be controlled, whether it be their physical appearance, traits, or what skills they acquire and develop.
This article lists all the skills in Inzoi and guides you on how to increase them.
Note: The game is still in early access, so some of its elements may change in the future.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
All skills in Inzoi and how you improve them
There are a total of 12 skills in Inzoi as of this writing:
- Art
- Charm
- Housework
- Coffee Craft
- Cooking
- Fitness
- Gardening
- Instrument
- Media Production
- Performance
- Programming
- Rhetoric
How to develop a skill
Which skills your Zoi acquires depends upon the lifestyle, age, gender, and the trait you choose. While developing each skill will entail different objectives, the philosophy is the same for all — the best way to nurture a skill is to do any activity related to it. You'll know that a Zoi is improving at a skill when there are white and blue circles over its head. You can check your Zoi's profile card to see how much progress you have made on each skill.
As you improve some skills, new items will unlock, further simplifying your grind. For example, you unlock better vacuum cleaners by improving your Housework skill and can access new dishes by developing your Cooking skill.
Here's what you have to do to develop the different skills in Inzoi:
- Art: Practice painting on easels and walls and make a habit of appreciating art pieces.
- Charm: Practice flirting with other Zois or reading speech-related books on a tablet.
- Housework: Focus on the general upkeep of the home, like doing laundry, cleaning the home, doing dishes, organizing items, etc.
- Coffee Craft: Practice brewing different types of coffee at home.
- Cooking: Cook meals for yourself or other Zois or watch culinary shows on TV.
- Fitness: Focus on fitness exercises by using treadmills, yoga mats, or other fitness equipment.
- Gardening: Grow plants at home and maintain them.
- Instrument: Practice playing songs with any instrument.
- Media Production: Create and edit videos on your computer or take photos with your camera.
- Performance: Practice singing, stand-up comedy, or any other stage art.
- Programming: Practice programming and hacking on a desktop.
- Rhetoric: Make a habit of greeting others, practice introducing yourself in front of mirrors, have casual conversations, etc.
That concludes our guide on the skills in Inzoi and how to improve them.
Check out our other articles on this Krafton life sim title:
- Does Inzoi have multiplayer?
- Can you play Inzoi on Steam Deck and ROG Ally? Best settings provided
- How to get free money in Inzoi
- All career options in Inzoi
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.