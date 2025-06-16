How to increase your Qubit level in The Alters

The Qubit level in The Alters is more than just a stat tucked away in the background — it controls how far you can push your research, how many Alters you can have running around your base, and which ones you can even create in the first place. So if you’re wondering why you're stuck with just a few modules or can't unlock certain upgrades, it's probably because your Qubit level hasn’t been raised yet.

Ad

This guide will help you increase your Qubit level in The Alters.

Where to check your current Qubit level in The Alters

Check the Qubit chip (Image via 11 bit studios // YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

If you’re not sure what your current Qubit level is, head over to either the Research Lab or the Quantum Computer (Lifepaths). It’ll show your level there — and yes, everyone starts at Qubit level 1, so you’re not behind. But things only really open up once you push that level higher.

Ad

Trending

Raising Qubit level in The Alters

You can’t just hit a button and level up your Qubit — you must find and install Qubit chips. In Act 1, keep an eye out for mineral deposits and clusters of anomalies. You’ll eventually find a damaged Qubit chip in a container. This triggers an optional side task called A Mysterious Device.

Press E to interact (Image via 11 bit studios // YouTube/Gaming Tornedo)

Once you’ve grabbed that damaged chip, bring it back and talk to Jan the Technician. He’ll know what to do and help unlock the option to craft a working chip. You’ll need that damaged chip, plus 20 Metals and 20 Minerals. Craft it at the Workshop, and you’re good to go.

Ad

Now, take the crafted Qubit chip to the Quantum Computer. Hold the button and it’ll auto-install. That’s it — you’re now up one full Qubit level. You can repeat this process as you progress further into the game, using more chips found or crafted later.

Also read: How to fast travel in The Alters

Why raising your Qubit level in The Alters is worth it

There’s a lot tied to your Qubit level. First off, it unlocks more research projects. Some of the best tech upgrades, base enhancements, and even story-driven progress sit behind higher Qubit levels. Your Scientist will get more jobs to work on, and your Research Lab won’t feel so empty anymore.

Ad

Also, it unlocks new Alters. If you’ve seen Alter lifepaths that are greyed out or locked, that’s usually because your Qubit level isn’t high enough. For example, Jan the Doctor won’t even be available until you hit Qubit level 3.

And finally, increasing your Qubit level raises the max number of Alters you can have in your base. You start with three, which can feel tight once your tasks stack up. More Qubit levels = more Alters = smoother base operation.

Check out: How to get all endings in The Alters

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.