How to increase Sneak quickly in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon allows players to tackle scenarios the way they like, from swords-slashing frontal assault and stealthy sniper or assassin. In case of the latter, players must level up their Sneak attribute to effectively avoid enemy detection. Since the open-world action RPG borrows more than a few pages from Bethesda's Elder Scrolls titles, genre fans will know what to expect.

In other words, leveling up attributes will be pretty familiar and easy to do in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon if players are ready to grind for it. Here are the details.

How to increase Sneak fast in Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon?

Crouch and walk in enemies' vicinity to increase the skill fast (Image via Awaken Realms)

Similar to the Elder Scrolls games, including the recent Oblivion Remastered title, players can level up attributes by performing actions associated with them. For example, simply casting spells will level up Magic, while running levels up Athletics, and jumping increases Agility. Going by this train of thought, Sneak can be levelled up by sneaking.

This is done by crouching and then moving around, and stealth works just like it does in the Bethesda titles as well, with an eye indicator showing the level of detection by foes.. Normally, the rate at which this skill would increase is a tad slow. However, sneaking around enemies will cause it to go up faster.

The best way to boost Sneak stat fast is to sneak around enemies that are above or below the player. The earliest example of this is in the starting prologue area of the Island Asylum. Not long after breaking out of the holding cell, players will encounter a passageway with gratings on both sides and a corpse lying in the middle - this is located past the Laboratory area.

Here, players can also hear the Red Priest enemies on the lower level talking to each other and moving around. Simply crouch and move around, and the Snak stat should start ranking up relatively quickly. While this can be done in other areas as well, past the prologue, there is no chance of being caught here.

On the flip side, the rate at which Sneak levels up will slow down as it levels up, so players may want to move on with the story once it has reached about 20. While the open world will not always have stealth-friendly areas, players should make the most of it whenever possible to raise the Sneak skill.

Also Read: Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms

