How to increase your win rate in Clash Royale

It takes a well-thought-out strategy and refined abilities to increase your win rate in Clash Royale. There are three fundamental principles that are necessary for success: developing your deck-building skills, improving your tactical gameplay, and accepting lifelong learning and practice. By understanding these principles and their successfully applying them, you can outwit your rivals, adjust to shifting meta trends, and eventually win more matches.

Here are some tips to increase your win rate in Clash Royale.

Strategies to increase your win rate in Clash Royale

1) Master deck building

Deck (Image via Supercell)

Deck creation is the key to victory and will help you increase your win rate in Clash Royale. It is crucial to build a well-balanced deck that counters popular strategies and fits your playstyle. Take into account these suggestions:

Understand the card synergy: Select cards in Clash Royale that go well together and complement one another in a variety of scenarios. For instance, strong combinations can be made by combining a tank with swarm-clearing spells or supporting soldiers.

Even out your deck: Make sure the cards in your deck are diverse in terms of win conditions, spells, defensive units, and support troops. A well-balanced deck makes you more flexible and able to adjust to different opponents.

Adapt to the meta: Pay attention to the meta and modify your deck accordingly. Try out new cards and tactics to stay one step ahead of the competition and effectively counter common decks in Clash Royale.

2) Develop tactical gameplay

Develop tactical gameplay (Image via Supercell)

Making wise choices during battles to outwit your opponent and obtain the upper hand is a key component of tactical gameplay. To strengthen your tactical abilities, concentrate on the following areas:

Effectively use your elixir: Elixir should not be spent unnecessarily, and you should aim to keep an even elixir lead over your rival. Employ elixir collectors strategically to produce more resources and pressure your rival.

Foresee the actions of your opponent: Keep an eye on how your opponent rotates their cards and guess what they will do next. This enables you to take advantage of vulnerabilities and deploy counters in advance.

Control the game's pace: Decide whether to play defensively or offensively depending on the circumstances. At times, playing defensively and counterattacking will be more successful than generating pressure with a potent offense.

Being strategic and reading your opponent will allow you to increase your win rate in Clash Royale.

3) Continuous learning and practice

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Like any competitive game, Clash Royale demands commitment and a willingness to learn from both your wins and losses. Use these tactics to improve your abilities over time:

Examine your matchups: Examine your combat replays to pinpoint areas that need work, such as misplays, vulnerabilities in your deck, or opportunities lost. Take what you've learned from your errors and modify your gameplay.

Ask experienced players for advice: To learn more about advanced tactics and deck compositions, watch streams, read guides, and examine the techniques of elite players.

Practice regularly: Set aside time to practice your abilities in ladder matches, challenges, and friendly battles. As you play more, you'll learn about various matches and tactics, which will eventually increase your win rate in Clash Royale.

