How to counter Golem decks in Clash Royale

Countering Golem decks in Clash Royale demands strategic agility and exact execution. With its enormous hitpoints and supporting soldiers, the Golem is a formidable opponent. However, you can overcome it with the right plan. In this guide, we'll cover three crucial strategies for effectively thwarting Golem pushes and winning fights.

By taking advantage of the Golem's slow speed and high elixir cost, successfully defending against its pushes, and utilizing elixir imbalances to construct devastating counterattacks, you'll be ready to take on these decks with confidence and triumph in Clash Royale arenas.

Tips and tricks to counter Golem decks in Clash Royale

Exploit Golem's slow speed and high cost

At eight elixir, Golem is one of the priciest cards in Clash Royale. Before it gets to your side of the arena, you can create a solid defense and get an elixir advantage because of its slow movement speed. Here's how to make the most of it:

Intensify your rival's other lanes: Make the most of your opponent's Golem deployment by exerting pressure on the other lanes while they're spending a lot of energy on it. Make them divide your elixir between fending off your advance and bolstering their golem using swift troops like Bandit, Miner, or Hog Rider.

Cycle quickly: To keep your elixir advantage and consistently cycle through your cards, keep an inexpensive cycle deck in Clash Royale. You can cycle more rapidly and respond to the Golem with the right counters while keeping pressure on other lanes if you have cards like Skeletons, Ice Spirit, or Bats.

Use building targeting troops: Distract the Golem and its backup troops by deploying troops or buildings that are specifically designed to target buildings. The Golem's enormous hitpoints can be effectively destroyed by cards like Inferno Tower, Inferno Dragon, or Mini P.E.K.K.A. while your other troops take care of its support units.

Defend efficiently against Golem pushes

Deploy swarm troops: Support troops in Golem decks are frequently exposed to swarm units. While your main defense concentrates on the Golem, cards like Skeleton Army, Goblin Gang, or Minion Horde can swiftly destroy supporting troops like Baby Dragon, Night Witch, or Mega Minion.

Use high-damage spells: Spells in Clash Royale, like Lightning, Fireball, and Rocket, can effectively destroy or debilitate backup soldiers while slowly eroding the Golem's health. With your spells, try to hit a weaker Golem or several support troops to get the most out of them and stop their advance.

Set your defense time: When defending against Golem pushes, timing is everything. To get the most out of your defensive units and make sure they quickly take down the Golem and its backup troops, position them right before it crosses the bridge.

Counterpush and punish elixir imbalance in Clash Royale

Build a strong counterpush: Use your remaining soldiers to launch a counterattack after you've successfully repelled the Golem push. As the opposing towers are running low on elixir and are trying to recover from their expensive push, support your surviving troops with more units or spells.

Pressure in split lanes: Press both lanes at once to deflect the opponent's focus and wear down their elixir. Split-lane pushes make the other team split their defenses, which makes it difficult for them to counterattack and deal with the fallout from their Golem push.

Identify elixir advantage: Throughout the match, keep track of both your and your opponent's elixir. Use any elixir advantage you may have by exerting constant pressure and keeping your opponent from completing another Golem push.

