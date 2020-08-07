How to install PUBG Mobile APK in GameLoop emulator?

An emulator is an automated PC application for playing Android games (like PUBG Mobile) on your desktops, without downloading the original PC version of the game.

GameLoop is one such emulator, developed by Tencent Studio, which allows you to play PUBG Mobile on your PC.

With this emulator, you can play Android games like Free Fire and Call of Duty Mobile as well on the Windows platform, and adapt the control systems to your keyboard and mouse. Before installing, it is essential to know that you will be matched with fellow emulator players when playing.

When installing PUBG Mobile in the GameLoop emulator, players have often faced issues like a black screen, download bar that is stuck or error codes. However, to get around such issues, gamers can also externally install the APK file of PUBG Mobile in GameLoop instead of downloading the game from the market.

Here's an essential guide to do the same.

How to install PUBG Mobile APK in GameLoop Android emulator

GameLoop download link: https://gameloop.fun/en/game/fps/play-pubg-mobile-on-pc

PUBG Mobile APK download link: https://www.sportskeeda.com/esports/pubg-mobile-0-19-0-update-livik-map-apk-download-link

Follow the steps listed below to install the PUBG Mobile APK in the GameLoop Emulator:

Advertisement

Download and install the GameLoop emulator from the above link (Skip this step if you have already installed it). The next thing you need is the APK file of the game. Access it from the link mentioned above and save it in C:\Temp\TxGameDownload\MobileGamePCShared. Open GameLoop emulator and press F9 to show the browser. Open the browser and install the ES File Explorer APK. Open ES File Explorer path /data/share1/ and locate the APK file of PUBG Mobile. Tap on it and hit the install button. Restart the emulator once the game is installed. Open PUBG Mobile and enjoy the game.

Also, make sure to check that your system has a free storage space of 10 GB to accommodate all the files. In case of any error or doubts, feel free to ask in the comments section below.

You can also refer to this video which explains the same process: