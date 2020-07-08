PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update: Livik map APK download link

Livik is the newest map that has been added to PUBG Mobile via the 0.19.0 update.

Here are the links to download the latest OBB and APK files of this update.

New map in PUBG Mobile: Livik (Picture Souce: Google Play Store)

PUBG Mobile is played by millions around the world. And after the announcement by PUBG Mobile officials regarding the 0.19.0 update, players were eagerly waiting for its release. The update finally arrived yesterday, and players can enjoy the much-awaited map, Livik. Several new features have also been added to the game, like the new Livik Adventure event, map exclusive guns and vehicles, and so forth.

For those who haven't been able to get these updates, read on below to get the PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update's APK and OBB links.

PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update Livik map APK download link

APK download link: Click here

OBB download link: Click here

Follow the steps given below to install the game

Step 1: Download the APK as well as the OBB files from the links mentioned above.

Step 2: From the settings, enable the option of ‘install from unknown source’ if you have not done so.

Step 3: Install the APK, however, do not open the application after installation.

Step 4: After installation, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (if no folder of this name is available, create a new one)

Step 5: Open the game and enjoy the new map and several other features.

The total size of the update is roughly 1.84 GB, so players have to make sure that they have enough storage space in their Android devices to do so. If there is an error saying, ‘there was a problem parsing the package’, then consider re-downloading the OBB and APK files and following the same steps given above.

You can also watch the tour of the new Livik map from the video below:

In the patch notes, it is stated that players will be rewarded for updating their games within a specific time frame (7th July to 13th July). So, they must consider updating the game soon to claim these rewards.

