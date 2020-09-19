How to install PUBG Mobile global version update 0.19.0: Step-by-step guide and tips

On the 17th of September, the developers of PUBG Mobile Lite released the much-awaited update of the month. The 0.19.0 update of the game was under beta testing for around 2 weeks, and the developers rolled it out globally as soon as the beta phase concluded.

The size of the latest update is around 350 MB for Android devices. In order to install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update, players will need to have 600 MB of free storage space on their smartphones.

With the launch of the 0.19.0 version, players can now play the new Survive Till Dawn mode, ride the latest Mirado vehicle and try out loads of extra new content in-game. They can update PUBG Mobile Lite to the 0.19.0 version via the Google Play Store application. However, those who are unable to update from the store can follow the guide below.

Steps to install PUBG Mobile Lite global version to 0.19.0 version:

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

PUBG Mobile Lite's latest global update APK download link: Click here

Players can follow these steps to install the latest PUBG Mobile Lite global version:

Step 1: Players would need to download the APK file from the link given above.

Step 2: They then have to enable the install from unknown sources option, if not done already, by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: They can then install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: Once the installation is complete, players can log in to their account.

Step 5: They will have to reboot the game when the compilation of resources is done.

Update tips

#1 If players face an error message stating, 'there is a problem parsing the package', then they can consider downloading the files again.

#2 Players should try to download the game using a WiFi connection. However, if they are using a 4G connection, they must not perform any other tasks on their device.

#3 Ensure that the device has sufficient storage space, in this case, around 600 MB.

#4 Make sure the device has enough charge while downloading the update.