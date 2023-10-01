How to interrupt deadly attacks in Fate Samurai Remnant

The latest title in the Fate franchise, Fate Samurai Remnant, is filled with some unique combat encounters. Much like Koei Tecmo and Omega Force's previous action role-playing titles, Fate Samurai Remnant features a robust skill tree, allowing players to customize their combat arsenal depending on their preferred playstyle.

The game features spells called "magecraft," which are highly effective as both offensive and defensive options, and some really powerful "Affinity Gauge" abilities. Alongside those options, Fate Samurai Remnant also gives you many active combat skills that let you avoid, counter, or even interrupt enemy attacks.

On that note, here's a comprehensive guide on how to easily interrupt "deadly attacks" in Fate Samurai Remnant.

What are "deadly attacks" in Fate Samurai Remnant?

Deadly attacks are unblockable special attacks that enemies can perform following their standard combos. These attacks hit quite hard and can be lethal, especially in the early-game sections of Fate Samurai Remnant.

Thankfully, they are well telegraphed with an emitting red glow on the enemies, giving you plenty of time to dodge or counter.

Deadly attacks can also be used by servants and require you to employ a completely different strategy to counter them. Fortunately, the game gives you the necessary tools to dodge and counter these powerful attacks early without tying them to Iori's skill tree.

There are also several different ways to counter such attacks for both Iori and Saber.

How to interrupt deadly attacks

You can interrupt enemies' deadly attacks with a heavy attack of your own right before the former lands a hit. Dealing a heavy attack to the enemy right before their deadly attack hits you temporarily stuns them, giving you free rein to deal additional damage to them. You can also use Iori's magecraft abilities to stagger and interrupt an incoming deadly attack.

However, using magecraft to counter deadly attacks requires much more precise timing, which can be a little tricky to pull off. Much like Miyamoto Iori, Saber also has the ability to counter deadly attacks, albeit with affinity attacks.

It's advised to use Iori's heavy attack as a counter, as it lets you conserve the affinity gauge for direct battle.

In the case of stronger enemies, i.e., servants or those that have a "shell gauge," you will need to resort to Saber's affinity attacks to counter deadly attacks, as Iori's heavy combos won't be enough to deal significant stagger to interrupt them.