How does the invisible bug work in COD Mobile Season 2

COD Mobile Season 2 dropped last week and gamers are enjoying the new season of COD Mobile after a long wait.

There are so many new things for the players to explore in the new season; however, there's been one noticeable failing. Players have encountered a bug in the game.

Players can turn invisible for the whole match due to this bug. It is quite funny at first but can also get quite frustrating for opponents.

How to turn invisible in COD Mobile Season 2

Players just need to follow a simple trick to become invisible in the game. Here are the steps to follow:

Step 1: Open the game.

Step 2: Click on "LOADOUT" on the main screen.

Step 3: Click on "Special Ops 1."

Step 4: Click on "Customize" and equip the "Phantom Championship 2020" skin.

This glitch will make the player invisible in the game. The player will be invisible in the lobby as well.

Due to this glitch, only the gun will be shown in the game. The bug is applicable for both multiplayer and battle royale mode. Players can give themselves a great advantage by applying this glitch.

Players have asked the COD Mobile developers for a quick fix for the bug. Multiple tweets have been made regarding this matter to the developers.

The developers have already responded to this matter via their Reddit account. Here's what they had to say:

"Heya! Sent this on over to the team who are now actively investigating this one. Thank you for the video and information all!

COD Mobile has seen a lot of bugs in the past and developers have also taken quick steps to solve the glitches. Players can expect the same from the developers this time around.