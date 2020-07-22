In PUBG Mobile, players can create or join clans, which helps them interact with players from across the globe. There are many top clans in the game, with many high-skilled exponents playing together. However, some players who want to join these top clans don't know the procedure to do so. In this article, we discuss some tips to become eligible to join the best clans in PUBG Mobile.

Tips to become eligible to join the best clans in PUBG Mobile

#1 Maintaining good statistics

Good statistics mean high k/d and damage

An essential tip in helping a player joining a reputed clan in PUBG Mobile is great statistics. He/she needs to have high k/d, average damage and good game sense at the very least. Many clans have various requirements like a 6+ k/d and 800+ average damage. If a player can fulfill these requirements, he/she will easily get an invite from top clans in PUBG Mobile.

#2 Applying when recruitments are on

Watch out for recruitments from top clans

There are many top clans in PUBG Mobile that conduct recruitments for new members. A player will only need to keep an eye out for such recruitments so as to get a chance to join his/her favorite clan. Though some clans conduct tryouts for players or have high requirements, if a player can meet them, it becomes easy to join them.

#3 Getting to the top of the rankings

Getting conqueror rankings

Another great way to get invites from the best clans in PUBG Mobile is by holding the top ranking in the game. For instance, rank pushing to conqueror and maintaining that position will get players noticed. Also, many clans invite players who have titles like close encounters, grenadiers etc.

