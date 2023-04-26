How to join Wuthering Waves closed beta

Wuthering Waves is a new title that will attract gamers who enjoy playing anime-type characters. The game features visually-appealing graphics and an immersive storyline. The developers will release the closed beta on April 24, 2023, from 6 pm (PT). Players can enter the beta program with a few easy steps and check out the various in-game features like characters, maps, and opponents.

This article discusses how players can join the closed beta for Wuthering Waves and play it when it becomes available.

Guide to joining Wuthering Waves closed beta

Players can join the closed beta to enjoy upcoming features, including exploring new maps, weapons, and various other items. However, it should be noted that there are limited slots in beta testing. Beta testing is done to remove any bugs or glitches and get feedback from players on the gameplay and different in-game mechanics.

Here is a step-by-step guide to joining the Wuthering Waves closed beta:

Step 1: Head to the official Wuthering Waves website on any browser.

Step 2: Click on the 'Join Closed Beta' tab to register your entry to the beta program.

Step 3: Enter details, including the email address, to get the invite link.

Step 4: Fill out the survey and wait to receive the official beta invite from the developers.

The developers have not announced any rewards for players joining the closed beta program. However, they can head to the game's official Twitter handle and retweet the latest posts to win exciting rewards, which include:

1 iPhone 14 Pro Max

10 Official Merchandise

1 iPad Pro 12.9 inches

10 Amazon gift cards for $50

before Wuthering Waves becomes officially available on leading platforms:

1) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular games among anime fans, with its breathtaking open-world gameplay. Players can play and switch roles of the game's characters, who possess interesting abilities and powers.

There are many things to do in-game, such as crossing rivers, scaling mountains, and soaring over the earth. The gaming title also allows players to play with their friends and earn more rewards by defeating more enemies together.

Below are the minimum requirements to run Genshin Impact on Android and iOS:

For Android:

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 4GB+

Android version: 5.0 and up

For iOS:

RAM: 3GB

ROM: 4GB+

iOS Version: Requires iOS 12.0 or later

2) Punishing: Gray Raven

Punishing: Gray Raven boasts over a million downloads on the Google Play Store with an impressive rating of 4.5 stars. Players can participate in 3D battles, use different attack combinations, and earn many bonuses to unlock more characters.

Players can explore vast maps and fight in various landscapes, including sandy warzones, towering megastructures, and ethereal virtual worlds. Players can summon human-like weapons to fight against tough opponents and use different tactics to defeat them.

Below are the minimum requirements to run Punishing: Gray Raven on Android and iOS:

For Android:

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 4GB+

Android version: 5.0 and up

For iOS:

RAM: 2GB

ROM: 4GB+

iOS Version: Requires iOS 12.0 or later

