How to keep Zois happy in Inzoi

Keeping Zois happy in Inzoi ought to be the primary concern unless you are hoping for a more narrative experience filled with events and character arcs. A Zoi's general well-being and happiness can be influenced by a variety of things, and satisfied Zois have a greater chance of functioning properly, excelling in their careers, and possibly creating happy families.

This guide will help you in learning all the methods to keep the Zois happy in Inzoi.

Ways to keep your Zois happy in Inzoi

Interacting with Zois will make a Zoi happy (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Take care of Zoi's needs

Taking care of your Zoi's needs is one of the most essential methods to maintain their happiness. Hunger, Sleep, and Bathroom are the first three needs, which are most important for health but less so for happiness. As long as residences have sufficient supplies and you do not make your Zoi follow strict routines without breaks, they are simple to fix.

The bracket also includes the Energy Need, tap on the Needs button to activate a response that will fulfill the need. However, the next set of needs; fun, social, and recognition - directly affect happiness, and Zois will experience sadness if these are not met.

To fulfill the Fun Need, Zois should engage in activities like playing games, telling jokes, or picking up new hobbies — though their preferences may vary depending on their personality. Interacting with other Zois immediately raises the Social Need, however, Recognition is a little more intricate. Zois may like to write or just stroll around and be observed.

Giving Zois a lot more likes than dislikes in their Preferences is one of the simplest methods to boost their happiness in Inzoi. For functionality, all ten of Zoi's preferences could potentially be altered to likes. Assign their preferences to tasks that they will need to complete anyhow, like cleaning, for the best results.

A Zoi will experience a small boost in their overall health if you allow them to do or eat the things they prefer. An orange heart will be used to indicate such encounters.

Fulfilling urges to increase happiness

In addition to making a Zoi happy, satisfying some urges will earn you Meow Coins that can be used at the Meow Store. Any necessity, happiness, or skill can be increased by the donuts being sold in the Meow Store. These desires could include:

Learning new abilities

Engaging in a particular topic

Spending time listening to music or dancing, etc.

The one important thing to keep in mind is to make sure to listen to your Zois specifically when they are upset.

Maintaining healthy relationships

Having a healthy romantic relationship will help in keeping a Zoi happy (Image via KRAFTON Inc.)

Keeping up good ties among loved ones is another approach that can keep a Zoi happy and prevent sadness in the game. Conflicts and toxic communications can be the result of bad partnerships, which can lead to a Zoi being upset. This involves making an effort to get involved in meaningful conversations and engage in common interests.

To prevent ongoing discomfort, end a relationship if two Zois are incompatible.

Keep family members alive to avoid devastation at death

The loss of a loved one is one of the worst feelings a Zoi can experience. The Zoi will be saddened and start crying randomly if the death is of a close family member, friend, or lover. Additionally, they will not be able to engage in some of their favorite activities, which would have made them happier.

Due to this, you must be mindful of the numerous ways a Zoi might die in Inzoi and avoid mending systems or walking on damp flooring.

Maintaining a Zoi's general health- The health of a Zoi is also vital; if they are unwell and have a cold or allergies, they will feel discomfort which makes them less happy. In Inzoi, you can take action by using first aid supplies to treat illnesses.

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

