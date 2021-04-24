How to land accurate headshots in Free Fire OB27 version: Step-by-step guide for beginners

To get accurate headshots in Free Fire, players should have the right sensitivity settings.

Many beginners have struggled to find their ideal sensitivity settings after the OB27 update. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings that beginners can use to land accurate headshots in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: The sensitivity settings discussed in this article are for beginners. The settings recommended here are also lower than usual. Players can tweak these sensitivity settings based on their comfort level.

What are the best sensitivity settings for landing accurate headshots in Free Fire's OB27 version?

Best sensitivity settings for accurate headshots in Free Fire's OB27 version

These sensitivity settings will help players land accurate headshots in Free Fire:

General: 100

Red Dot: 90

2X Scope: 80

4X Scope: 75

AWM Scope: 70

Free Look: 63

Players can follow the steps given below to change their sensitivity settings in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players must go to the "Settings" icon present in the top-right corner of the screen and tap on it.

Step 2: A menu tab will appear. Players should tap on the "Sensitivity" tab present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Advertisement

Step 3: They can then apply the settings mentioned above.

Beginners must practice regularly to familiarize themselves with their new sensitivity settings. This way, they can also adjust the settings based on their gameplay and comfort.

Players can take quicker headshots by aiming their weapon's target at the enemy's body. They can then slide up the crosshair and press the fire button. The crosshair will target the enemy's head immediately.

Also read: 5 most useful Free Fire characters that every player should own after the OB27 update