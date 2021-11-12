With the Cosmicubes update in full swing, a new gameplay system has been added to Among Us: player levels. As you continue to play the game and participate, you can earn experience points towards levels. The update has much more to offer.

But how is it done? Is there a method for leveling fast? Here is everything to know about how to level up in Among Us.

Among Us: How to level up

Play the game to earn experience points (Image via Innersloth)

Gaining levels in Among Us is a straightforward process: just play the game. The game has roles to fill, tasks to complete, and exciting ways to kill others as the Imposter. The gameplay loop itself feeds into the leveling system.

To prevent shenanigans, you won’t gain experience if you quit the game. You have to stick it out, even if you’re killed. Those who leave before the match is over will forfeit any and all experience that would have otherwise been earned. Quitting the game also means risking a server ban.

Can players level up quickly?

Guess the identity of the Imposter to earn experience in Among Us (Image via Innersloth)

Naturally, a leveling system with rewards attracts a simple question: can players level up quickly? The shortest answer is: No, not exactly.

Every match is going to vary in terms of how long it takes to finish. One game might end in a couple of minutes, while others take twice as long. However, there are ways to maximize the amount of experience you receive with each match.

Let’s say you’re a Crewmate, the non-killing kind. Are you the type of player that stands around doing nothing? At the end of the match, you’ll still gain experience simply for participating.

However, you can earn more experience by completing tasks and correctly guessing the identity of the Imposter.

Killing crewmates also earns Among Us players experience (Image via Innersloth)

Now, let’s say you’re the Imposter, whose job is all about sabotage and killing Crewmates. In doing so, the Imposter earns more experience for every Crewmate killed.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It’s a great way to build an incentive around being as stealthy as possible.

Edited by Ravi Iyer