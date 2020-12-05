Best Among Us settings for solo-imposter games

Among Us offers players and playgroups the freedom to create games which are custom made for themselves, even including how many imposters the game has.

Having just one imposter presents a number of challenges and difficulties, but still might be useful for new playgroups to get accustomed to the game. Even then, when playing Among Us with just a single imposter it’s fair to give them every advantage they can get.

YOOO! I JUST WON MY FIRST SOLO IMPOSTER VICTORY IN #AmongUs AND I FEEL SO PROUD!!! pic.twitter.com/dJRCwOMuF8 — New Future (@ever_tweeter) September 19, 2020

A not about solo-imposter games of Among Us

Even though it might be possible to create a set of rules to play Among Us with just a single imposter, it may not work for all playgroups. Additionally, lowering the number of imposters in Among Us means that each player will have a lower chance of being the imposter.

Given that Among Us players often prefer playing as an imposter, it may ultimately be better to play the game with two or three.

However, having just one imposter may work out for playgroups that like imposters to have a challenge, or that like the game to encourage a certain style of play. While game rules might initially help with making this style of Among Us fun, it will also require the playgroup to adopt a certain set of meta-rules as well.

Among Us rule set for one imposter games

For ten player games, consider giving imposters every single possible advantage and assistance possible.

Map: Polus-MIRA HQ

# Imposters: 1

Confirm Ejects: N/A

# Emergency Meetings: 0

Anonymous Votes: On

Emergency Cooldown: N/A

Discussion Time: 15s

Voting Time: 45-90s

Player Speed: 1.00x

Crewmate Vision: 0.5x

Imposter Vision: 2.0x

Kill Cooldown: 20s

Kill Distance: Short-Long

Task Bar Updates: Meetings-Never

Visual Tasks: Off

Max out all tasks

The reason for picking Polus or MIRA HQ as the map is because these maps feature a vent network that allows imposters to cross through the entire map. This is important as on The Skeld crewmates would be able to discover the imposter by process of elimination wherever the kills happen.

On Polus or MIRA HQ however, the lone imposter can move around with relative ease and score kills without needing to commit to being on one side of the map.

The next most impactful decision would be lowering the overall discussion time. Depending on how new the playgroup is and how they’re communicating during the discussions this time limit can be increased or reduced as needed.

For Among Us games where everyone is familiar with the game and using a voice chat, having just 15 seconds to talk and 45 seconds to vote will make meetings very tense and fast paced. For newer players and games where players have to type it’s better to extend that time as needed.

However, it should never be too long and the crewmates should always feel like they don’t have enough time to do everything they want to do.

Beyond that, typical changes like low kill cooldowns and low crew vision ranges should be chosen so that the imposter has some freedom to sneak around.

Feel free to change Among Us as needed

Took everyone out as a solo imposter in my first game of Among Us 😭 pic.twitter.com/B8Ij6Q9tAx — Michael Bouffard (@MichaelBouffard) September 21, 2020

Of course, these numbers are all subject to change and they will all depend on each individual Among Us playgroup. In general, this can be a unique way to play and at least offer players a chance to grow familiar with the game.

One thing that will need to happen however, is that the playgroup will need to use meta-rules to further balance the game. For example, crewmates should avoid grouping together, and should generally agree not to cooperate. Additionally, playgroups may consider having a rule like never skipping a vote.

If the crewmates always have to vote someone off every time a meeting is called then it might give imposters a chance to win even with the odds stacked against them.