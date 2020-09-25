How to become Impostor in Among Us

If you’ve played Among Us then you’ve almost certainly spent long periods of time playing as crew and hoping to be an impostor only to be disappointed game after game. If you were playing in a pick-up-game instead of with friends, you might have even quit immediately afterwards, deciding the game wasn’t worth it. Well, if you want to know how to get chosen to be an impostor, prepare for further disappointment.

There is nothing you can do to change your chances of being an Impostor in Among Us

The chances of being an impostor in Among Us are described like this on the wiki.

“The chance of a player being an Impostor is 100 multiplied by the number of impostors divided by the number of players.”

Loosely translated, this means there is an evenly divided chance of every single player being an impostor. If you are not yet convinced of this fact, then here are some things to consider.

Impostor Selection in Among Us needs to be random

If Impostor selection wasn’t fully random in Among Us, players would be able to predict who the impostors are. This would fundamentally undermine the game, and wouldn’t benefit anyone, least of all those who end up assigned impostor. Imagine how much less fun your impostor games would be if the crew could simply reason that the impostor selection would be less likely to select specific players.

Every player removed from initial suspicion for outside-the-game reasons is one fewer person the crew needs to pay attention to and one more weapon that can be used against impostors.

Humans are absolutely miserable at comprehending true randomness

In the video game "Among Us" when you choose the police officer outfit, you're 40% less likely to be an impostor!

This statement is in part why false beliefs regarding something as simple as how the impostor selection works crop up from time to time. You might have heard someone suggest, as I have, that the “impostor selector is bugged” or that it selects the same people over and over some times.

However, there doesn’t seem to be any evidence for this except for anecdotal experiences. As a thought experiment, imagine you flip a perfectly balanced coin five times and it comes up heads each time. What’s the chance of it coming up tails the next flip?

The answer is 50%, and intellectually most of us can understand why that is. It’s only when things are more nebulous in their randomness that we apply false beliefs to explain them, such as “Among Us has a bug in its impostor selector” or “these dice must be rigged.”

But I just wanted to play as an impostor

It can be frustrating to feel like you’re missing out on a part of the game simply because the randomness never seems to select you. If you’ve played public games in Among Us then you’re surely familiar with seeing players suddenly quit shortly after the game begins.

However, you should avoid doing the same thing. Consider this, if you aren’t willing to play as crew then why should anyone else be willing to play crew when you’re the impostor?

If you want to play impostor, the only thing you can do is play more games of Among Us.