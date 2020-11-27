How to download and install proximity voice chat mod for Among Us

A popular mod for Among Us allows players to communicate with other nearby players in game through a proximity voice chat.

This Among Us mod is now available to players online thanks to the work of its creator, Ottomated (@Ottomated_ on Twitter). Once installed, players can launch Among Us through the CrewLink app and start playing with proximity voice.

I've finished making a free, OPEN SOURCE Among Us proximity voice chat application. No custom server required.



DOWNLOAD: https://t.co/KgGODxxAzT pic.twitter.com/hox4XhuOj3 — Ottomated (@Ottomated_) November 21, 2020

Step by step guide for how to install the CrewLink Among Us mod

To make use of the CrewLink app, first click on this link to find where to download the app. Players may also consider watching the tutorial video above for added clarity.

The following is a step by step guide that should be sufficient to get everyone playing Among Us with the proximity voice chat mod.

Download the latest .exe file [CrewLink-Setup-#.#.#.exe]

Install the CrewLink mod (note, it may get picked up by some anti-virus software)

Launch Among Us through the CrewLink mod interface

Host or join a game

One final note is that for the CrewLink mod to work all players must be using the mod in the server, so make sure everyone who joins has installed the mod as well.

Troubleshooting and other common problems

If you're having any voice bugs, like not connecting or infinite range, try having everyone in the lobby press CTRL-R in the CrewLink window to refresh the app! — Ottomated (@Ottomated_) November 22, 2020

Modding any game is usually a somewhat finicky process that can lead to a few issues. If the mod doesn’t work or doesn’t start up, then there may be a few things to check.

Firstly, make sure everyone is running the latest version of the mod by checking for new releases, and make sure everyone is playing on the latest non-beta patch for Among Us as well. Next, make sure everyone has a microphone and keyboard plugged in and detected by the mod.

The mod itself also lets players adjust some of their options, including changing their connected voice server. The string of numbers that comes with the mod is the modmakers own server, and it does have a limited capacity.

Any Among Us playgroups that are having problems connecting to or using that voice server may consider setting up their own voice server by following this link and scrolling down to the instructions.

This may involve installing other programs in order to establish and operate a private voice server, but it should at least allow for stable use of the Among Us proximity chat mod.