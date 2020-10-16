Among Us: How to make, get, and install custom skins for PC

Among Us offers players a good amount of variety when it comes to customizing the appearance of their crewmates. However, if you ever wanted to expand your skin options, you can always mod the game to feature new skins of your own choosing.

Getting Custom Skins in Among Us

Modding Among Us is a slightly more involved process so you’ll want to be sure that you don’t mess anything up when altering the game’s files. Firstly, you’ll want to download and install the Unity Assets Bundle Extractor, which you can find here. Afterwards, make your way to the Among Us mod community hub on GameBanana and take some time navigating the website.

If you want to follow a good tutorial on how to install custom skins, watch the video below.

Steps to install your own Among Us skins:

Download and install the Unity Assets Bundle Extractor (UABE) Find and download a skin of your choice from GameBanana Extract the mod’s files to a location on your computer Run the UABE Click File > Load Package File > [Your Chosen Mod].emip > Open, this should open a small window with a text box under “Select the base folder of the files” Copy your Among Us data file path, usually located at (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Among Us\Among Us_Data) and paste it into that box Check the box labeled “Affected assets files,” then click “Okay” Scroll to the bottom of the list, select the last option, and click “Okay” Click File > Save > Save (This may open multiple files, save all of them to an easy location) Place all saved assets into your Among Us data folder, click replace files if needed Launch Among Us and test your mods

A quick note about custom skins in Among Us

UH????? THIS AMONG US MOD???? YESSSS pic.twitter.com/BGs0PuRlIs — kailee puppy 🌸 • vtuber (@kaiipuppy) October 9, 2020

That was a lot of work to get them up and running, but it should be worth it if you’ve found some new skins you wanted to try. One thing you should remember is that these custom skins are only visible to players who have the mod, unlike the skins which you can purchase through Steam or the App Store.

These skins are simply a way for you to personalize your game of Among Us.