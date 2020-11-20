How to level up quickly in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most played games in the battle royale genre and has secured over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. The game offers HD-quality graphics and an action-packed battle royale gameplay.

Players can increase their in-game experience levels to unlock several perks for a better experience. The main advantage of leveling up in Free Fire is that players get access to special characters in the title. They have many interesting abilities that can be used to win more games.

In this article, we share insights on how players can level up quickly in Free Fire.

Leveling up quickly in Free Fire

#1 Using EXP cards:

Image via PointOfGamer.com

Players looking to level up quickly in PUBG Mobile can use the EXP cards for doing so. The EXP cards double the experience points per game, and players will be able to see a drastic increase in their experience level in the game. They can visit the Power-Ups section to get their hands on some of these cards to boost their level swiftly.

Advertisement

#2 Spending/purchasing more diamonds:

Image via Gurugamer.com

When a player makes a top-up or purchases diamonds in Free Fire, he/she will receive some free EXP points. These extra EXP points will help them level up their character sooner. The player can also complete some in-game events to acquire more experience points for adding to their experience level in the game.

#3 Playing more ranked matches:

Image via SK Gaming YT

The classic or ranked matches offer the most amount of experience points. In Free Fire, players receive more EXP for surviving rather than getting high kills. So, always try to survive till the last in every game you play to level up quickly.

Advertisement

Players can also try playing more matches in the ranked mode to increase their EXP level.

#4 Completing daily missions:

Image via HPRS Gaming YT

Daily missions or activities help in getting some extra EXP points. The daily missions are available near the map section of the game. Players can select the mission that will reward them with the most experience points and focus on completing it.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire Diamond Generator: The truth that needs to be known