How to level up quickly in Fortnite Season 5: Best Ways to get XP and storm through the Battle pass

Leveling up in Fortnite can be a significant headache for players seeking to unlock the latest and greatest items and skins from each Battle Pass.

They will often spend hours joylessly grinding, when they could instead follow a few simple tips to enjoy their progress through each tier.

Quickly earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5

Team Rumble

One of the first things to point out is that it is much easier to perform many items discussed in this article while playing Fortnite's Team Rumble. In this game mode, players do not have to worry about being taken out and starting a new game again. Team Rumble allows players to respawn after being taken out, giving them more time to complete quests per game.

Weekly Quests

Completing the Weekly Epic Quests in Fortnite is a great way to enjoy the game, while raking in tons of XP at the same time. Quests are often relatively simple, like consuming items, collecting items, breaking things, and so forth.

Sometimes, Weekly Quests will also involve doing damage or taking out opponents with a specific weapon. Following the previous advice of playing Fortnite in Team Rumble mode, makes completing these much more manageable.

The amount of Fortnite XP gained from Weekly Quests varies, but it often averages around 20k per quest. This XP quickly adds up when players complete each set of quests, week after week.

NPC Rewards

NPC rewards are new in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5. Scattered around the map are various NPCs, each with one or more quests that dish out rewards, including XP. Each quest has a time limit that can span multiple games, and these quests can stack. These details mean players can rack up a fair amount of NPC quests to complete to bank some serious XP.

Foraging

Foraging items found around Fortnite's island generally only dish out around 25 XP. Please do not ignore these thinking they are not worth the insignificant amount. Landing at the cabbage field north of Colossal Coliseum and foraging all the cabbages can easily net a player 800 XP each game.

Players can swing down to the south-east of that farm to another to harvest corn from the cornfields for even more XP. Several such foraging loops exist, compounding XP with every match played. Once again, Team Rumble is excellent for performing multiple loops in a single game.

Stay Alive / Loot Chests / Supply Crates / Ammo Crates / XP Tokens

Players can earn extra XP just by playing the game the way they usually would. Bonus XP is awarded just by surviving. Do not rush into the fray and gain XP by letting other players eliminate each other.

Also, every loot chest, supply crate, and ammo crate, gives out XP. Open every one seen, and the XP adds up. XP tokens found around the map in unlikely places are also great to stumble upon.

Creative Mode Hub Trick

Give this a shot. Fire up Fortnite's Creative Mode, start a new game, and just chill in the Creative Hub. Players are awarded around 6000XP every 15 minutes, up to five times in a row.

Fortnite players can fire up Creative, go about their daily business, and earn XP for doing nothing. Just remember to quit out after an hour and fifteen minutes to start up a new session.