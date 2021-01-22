Fortnite Season 5 Week 8 Challenges: Where find and destroy apple and tomato produce boxes

Fortnite has wholly revamped its challenge system with Season 5.

Now, completing quests sees players rewarded with considerable XP. These challenges last a week, so they have seven days to complete them. For the most part, these challenges are simple, except for a few odd ones.

One of the challenges this week has players destroying apple and tomato boxes in Fortnite. It is a relatively easy challenge to complete, but something that players have been asking is where to find those baskets?

Finding and destroying apple and tomato produce boxes in Fortnite

As mentioned before, this challenge is one of the easier ones in Fortnite. All players have to do is land at a particular spot and swing their pickaxes at these boxes.

Apple and tomato produce boxes in Fortnite can be found at the Farmers Market. This location is directly northeast of the Colossal Coliseum, as marked on the map in blue.

Image via Epic Games

Once there, players can find several apple boxes right outside Farmer's Market. If there aren't any boxes, they can head inside and start swinging at the racks that contain the apple and the tomato boxes.

It just takes three boxes to complete the challenge.

Image via Epic Games

This location also has a chest inside one of the restrooms on the ground floor. So players might want to check that out as well.

Having said that, destroying three apple and tomato produce boxes is enough for players to complete the challenge.

The entire list of quests for the upcoming weeks was also leaked after the 15.21 update arrived in Fortnite.

Along with the weekly quests, Epic Games also introduced new Jungle Hunter challenges. These quests are tied to the Predator NPC.

Completing these quests will grant players access to items from the Predator set, including the back bling and the harvesting tool, in Fortnite.