How to get the Predator skin and pickaxe: Jungle Hunter quests in Fortnite Season 5

Jungle Hunter quests are live now in Fortnite, and players can unlock the exclusive Predator skin by completing all the available challenges.

After unlocking the Predator skin, players are presented with further quests to unlock additional in-game cosmetics to accompany the Predator in Fortnite. To unlock the entire Predator bundle in Fortnite, players will need to complete all the Jungle Hunter quests available.

These quests are:

Players will need to visit "The Mysterious Pod located in the north-western section of Stealthy Stronghold.

Players will need to interact with three in-game NPCs. These NPCs are Beef Boss, Remedy, and Dummy.

Players need to collect three med-kits from Fortnite's island. Players can complete this quest over multiples matches.

Players need to collect at least one legendary-tier or higher rated weapon during a match of Fortnite.

Players need to defeat the Predator NPC.

Players will need to complete at least one bounty as the Predator.

Players have to visit the Predator's apartment in Hunter's Haven as the Predator.

The player has to spend 30 seconds within a 10-meter radius of another player while dressed as the Predator.

Players need to deal 100 damage while the Predator's thermal mode is active.

Completing all these quests will result in players obtaining each and every item available in the Jungle Hunter bundle.

Jungle Hunter quests in Fortnite

There are nine possible Jungle Hunter quests for players to complete in Fortnite. However, each quest unlocks a specific item from the bundle. The various items included in the bundle are:

Advertisement

The legendary-tier Predator skin

The Predator banner icon

The Plasma Caster Reticle emoticon

The Heat Vision Hunter in-game spray

The Hunt loading screen

The Hunter's Trophy back bling

Bio-Helmet Online exclusive emote for the Predator

The Yautja Wristblades harvesting tool

The Hunter's Arsenal weapon wrap

items we will get from the mystery rewards. #Fortnite



-1x legendary skin & backling and a built in emote.

-1x banner

-1x emoticon

-1x spray

-1x loading screen

-1x wrap (rare)

-1x pickaxe (Epic) pic.twitter.com/b3ZieSmnSP — Fortnite | Leaks & News (@FNinformation) January 4, 2021

By completing all the quests introduced, players can unlock the entire Jungle Hunter bundle for free in Fortnite. The Jungle Hunter bundle boasts of multiple legendary-tier items for players to claim.