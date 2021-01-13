Fortnite update 15.20 confirms arrival of "Predator" on the Battle Royale island

Leaks from multiple data miners after update 15.20 for Fortnite confirm the Predator's arrival on the island.

According to the leak posted by VastBlast, Fortnite is supposedly getting a new "Nightmare" themed Spray/Emblem. Although Epic Games has confirmed no dates or information, the leaked image is enough reference for the community.

An additional leak by Lucas7yoshi also suggested the addition of a structure called the "Nightmare Ship." This new structure appears to be identical to the Predator's space pod from the iconic movie franchise.

Even without Epic's official confirmation, these leaks have seemingly confirmed the Predator's arrival on Fortnite's island. However, the plot behind its appearance in the game is expected to remain a mystery until the iconic character makes its way into the globally popular Battle Royale.

Here's everything to know about the Predator in Fortnite.

The Predator's inevitable arrival in Fortnite

With so many leaks from data miners suggesting the Predator's arrival in Fortnite, it seems like only a matter of time before the character makes its way into the game.

However, this isn't the first time that there has been a reference to the 80s movie in Fortnite. Players had reported a Predator reference in Stealthy Stronghold during Season 5.

Fortnite is teasing a PREDATOR collab in Stealthy Stronghold..



Check this out. Truck being used as a generator (in the Predator movie) plus the crashed helicopter and the LOGO of the predator locking onto something all in the same POI..



sneaky sneaky @DonaldMustard pic.twitter.com/JAoIQhZI8Y — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) December 5, 2020

At this point, the arrival of the Predator in Fortnite could be similar to the appearance of Mando. Given that both are intergalactic beings using spaceships to travel, the Predator could soon join the latter in action as a boss on the map.

Previous leaks had suggested the presence of a boss in Stealthy Stronghold. With so many references to the Predator in this region, the character could very well spawn as a boss here. With such an aggressive NPC boss on the island, it would be exciting to see how the players adapt their gameplay.

Confirmation of the Predator's arrival in Fortnite has left the community excited. With no official word from Epic at the moment, it seems like the community will have to wait until to see the Predator in action.