How strong is the new Cloaking Device in Fortnite?

Fortnite is no stranger to introducing powerful, one-of-a-kind items into the game. The most recent patch has introduced one that could completely change how players approach combat.

Predator's Cloak Device ingame! (Follow @ximton too cause it wouldn't be leaked without his help) pic.twitter.com/uiTwIh9tbc — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 20, 2021

The new mythic item in Fortnite is the Predator’s Cloaking Device - an item that renders its user almost completely invisible. This has the potential to be very strong in Fortnite, but it does come with a few drawbacks.

The Cloaking Device is certainly strong in Fortnite

Part of what makes the Cloaking Device potentially strong in Fortnite is the fact that it totally alters how opponents have to approach combat. There aren’t too many ways to hide or obscure a character, with the exception of some skins. Due to this, Fortnite players have gotten used to being able to easily identify potential targets without too much to obfuscate them.

As seen during gameplay, a Fortnite player wielding the Cloaking Device is almost totally invisible when standing still, and only a shimmer when moving. The main drawback is that Fortnite players can’t wield weapons while cloaked.

Despite this, it has the potential to be an excellent relocation tool, especially on team games where a well-positioned teammate can score multiple eliminations.

How to play against a cloaked player in Fortnite

Advertisement

Fortnite 15.21 Update Adds Predator Boss to Map, Cloaking Device Mythic Item & More https://t.co/qvPAY2VbKK pic.twitter.com/sI2MiaKaAE — Twinfinite (@Twinfinite) January 20, 2021

When running around, the cloaked player will still be fully audible and generate particle effects like normal, making these some of the main ways players will have to identify a cloaked player.

Damage will not break a player out of their cloak, but it only lasts for a limited period of time and has a 30 second cooldown once ended. Additionally, if they swap weapons it will automatically decloak and enter its cooldown period. This means that even if a cloaked player approaches closely, they won’t have the ability to fire before whomever they approached.

Maintaining a high situational awareness, or even using headphones or other auditory aids, is something that players benefit from in many ways. It’s hence likely that this cloaking device will only increase how important those skills are.

Finally, because the Fortnite player can’t attack while cloaked, building will be an easy way to keep them from getting too close. Even something as simple as a basic box will require that they decloak and attack the build in order to get at the players inside.

This can be beaten by team strategy, if the other teammates can destroy builds for the cloaked player to approach through.

No matter what, the Cloaking Device will be something to keep an eye out for in upcoming competitive games.