Fortnite 15.21 update patch notes: Free Predator skin, new cloaking device, and more

The Fortnite 15.21 update is finally out. And as anticipated before, it isn't that heavy.

The update picks up from where 15.20 left off and brings in the characters that Epic Games was teasing so heavily all along. There are lots of interesting items that have come into the game with the new Fortnite 15.21 update.

Fortnite 15.21 update: The Predator set, cloaking device, jungle quests, and more

Predator battlepass icon! pic.twitter.com/WoVAwJQ3sq — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks & News (@SizzyLeaks) January 20, 2021

This was probably one of the most awaited patches, and here are all the details.

#1 - The Predator set

After heavy teasing, Epic finally dropped the Predator set with the Fortnite 15.21 update. It contains a legendary outfit, a backbling, a collection of pickaxes, and an emote. This set also includes an exclusive wrap.

The Predator NPC was also added to the map, and in all probability, will be found at Hunters Haven in Fortnite.

The Predator skin has two different modes, with the mask on and off.

#2 - Jungle Hunter Challenges

As speculated before, new Jungle Hunter Challenges have been introduced with the Fortnite 15.21 update. Each quest is related to an item or something pertaining to the Predator set.

However, most importantly, players will need to defeat the Predator to earn his skin.

#3 - New Mythic item

The new Mythic item mentioned in the early patch notes has turned out to be the Predator's cloaking device. It allows players to go invisible for a short duration and is disabled if they swap their weapons or swim.

#4 - New cosmetics

There's a new Nightmare loading screen that dropped with the Fortnite 15.21 update. Apart from that, there are a few sprays added to the game.

The devs also added the trinity spray to the game, which indicates that the skin will also be available in the game soon enough.

A spray for the "Trinity" outfit has been added to the files, indicating that the skin will release very soon! pic.twitter.com/7nXnelVzPs — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 20, 2021

v15.21 new cosmetics



not pictured is predator pickaxe. pic.twitter.com/vcCSuDQVcw — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 20, 2021

#5 - Weekly quests

The entire list of the weekly quests has been leaked with the Fortnite 15.21 update. Players can complete them in exchange for XP.

The Week 8 quests in Fortnite begin tomorrow.

This update was relatively smaller and mainly consisted of the Predator related items and a few other cosmetics. The addition of the cloaking device is interesting, and if used correctly, it can guarantee a Victory Royale to players.