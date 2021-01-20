Create
Fortnite 15.21 update early patch notes: Predator arrives, new Mythic item, Jungle Hunter challenges, and more

A look at the Fortnite 15.21 update early patch notes (Image via Sportskeeda)
Amitesh Dhar
ANALYST
Modified 20 Jan 2021, 12:57 IST
News
The Fortnite 15.21 update is finally here, picking up from where 15.20 left off and tying a few loose ends that the previous update introduced.

Although Epic Games has developed a weird habit of not providing patch notes in Fortnite, it's slowly but surely providing some information concerning what's coming into the game on its Twitter handle.

Fortnite 15.21 update early patch notes

#1 - The Predator arrives in Fortnite

For now, the tweet reveals that there's going to be a new Boss in the game. Everyone knows it's the Predator because this boss has been teased for a good long while now. There were also rumors that the character would drop with the Fortnite 15.21 update.

The jungle hunter quests were also unlocked with this update and are tied to the Predator NPC.

In a tweet preceding the Fortnite 15.21 update, Epic did confirm that the new character would be the Predator.

The above tweet mentions Target Description Yautja. Those who have watched the movies will know that Yautja is the name for the Predator species.

The wait is finally over, and the Predator is coming to the game with the Fortnite 15.21 update.

The downtime in Fortnite commences at 4 AM ET/ 9 AM UTC. Considering the content coming to the game, the update shouldn't be hefty.

#2 - The IO guards removed from Arena

Given that the IO guards are overpowered and can take out players with a few shots, the community will welcome Epic's decision to remove them from the ranked Arena mode.

This is one of the highlights of the Fortnite update today. The guards will still be a part of the regular unranked battle royale mode in Fortnite.

#3 - New Mythic item coming to Fortnite

The new Mythic item remains a mystery, and not much is known about it. However, once the Fortnite update drops, there should be more information about this mystery item.

In the past, .01 updates rarely came with a downtime. Then again, with the Fortnite update today, the downtime makes sense because not only does this add the new Predator skin, along with the items and quests related to it, but it also brings the Pele Cup to Fortnite.

Players can participate in this event to win the kickoff set and the Air Punch emote for free in Fortnite.

Published 20 Jan 2021, 12:57 IST
