How to get Pele's Air Punch Emote and Kickoff set for free in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite has something exclusive for it's football-loving fanbase. Players can win Pele's Air Punch emote and the Kickoff set in Fortnite by participating in the Pele Cup.

This is the first time Fortnite is paying a tribute to a soccer legend by adding his specific emote to the game, along with kits belonging to other associated clubs.

How to get the Air Punch Emote and the Kickoff set in Fortnite

As per Epic Games, the Air Punch emote and the Kickoff set will be available in the Fortnite item shop from the 23rd of January. The exact prices of these items aren't known yet. Players can select through 10 variants of male and female outfits in Fortnite to represent a particular club in the game.

Players can choose between the jerseys of any of the 23 clubs that Fortnite has partnered with for this feat. The clubs involved in the partnership are as follows:

Manchester City FC

Juventus

AC Milan

Inter Milan

AS Roma

Seattle Sounders FC

Atlanta United

Los Angeles FC

Santos FC

Wolves

West Ham United FC

Sevilla FC

Sporting CP

Borussia Mönchengladbach

FC Schalke 04

VFL Wolfsburg

Rangers FC

Celtic FC

Cerezo Osaka

Melbourne City FC

Sydney FC

Western Sydney Wanderers

EC Bahia

Other than these outfits, Fortnite is bringing Pele's historic celebration to the game. His famous celebration of punching the air turns into the Air Punch emote for players to use in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Football (or Soccer to some) is coming to Fortnite ⚽



Your favorite clubs' Outfits, a new Creative Hub and we've teamed up with Legendary player @Pele to bring you the Pelé Cup. Compete to earn his iconic Air Punch Emote and the new Kickoff Set!



🔗: https://t.co/cIOah6XVTo — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 19, 2021

As mentioned before, the Air Punch emote and the Kickoff set will be available in the item shop on the 23rd of January. Players can however, win the Air Punch emote and the Kickoff set by participating in the Pele Cup, which commences on the 20th of January.

Like every other tournament or LTM with respect to a new skin, the top performers in this cup will get the Air Punch emote and the Kickoff set for free.

Fortnite isn't afraid of any massive collaborations. They've done it before with Marvel and with the NFL as well, and now they're moving out and collaborating with major football (soccer) clubs from all over the world.

Keeping in mind the nature of the collaboration, Epic Games is also mixing up their creative mode. They've got a new Football-inspired creative island in the creative hub for now, which players can choose to indulge in while taking a break from the regular battle royale.