Where to find the Predator in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

The Predator skin is finally in Fortnite with the 15.21 update. The entire community has been waiting for this skin to drop for a while now. Since the update, players have been be trying hard to get this skin in the game.

How to get the Predator skin in Fortnite

The Predator and its related accessories are tied to the Jungle Hunter quests in Fortnite. Completing these quests will unlock the skin and other cosmetic items for the player in the game. The NPC is located at the Stealthy Stronghold POI. The Predator is a hostile enemy and will attack players on-sight. Defeating this hunter in combat will unlock the Predator skin in Fortnite.

The Predator set contains the skin, the legendary emote, the Backbling, and a wrap. The set also comes with wrist blades and a set of pickaxes known as the Yautja. There is a high probability that this pickaxe only works with the Predator skin.

There's also a new loading screen specific to the Predator which arrived with the 15.21 update. All these items can be unlocked in-game for free. However, these items are tied to the battle pass. Players who own the battle pass can complete the quests tied to these items. Players who do not own the battle pass will have to first purchase the battle pass.

The Predator pickaxe can be used against players as well. The first two hits on a player will damage 20 each time. The third hit will levy a damage of 30.

Advertisement

The predator uses his pickaxe as a weapon in-game, here are the stats:



* Damage per hit (with a knockback):

- Hit1: 20, Hit2: 20, hit3: 30



* Environment Damage:

- Hit1: 100, Hit2: 100, hit3: 200 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 20, 2021

Inflicting environmental damage is definitely a job for the pickaxe. However, another portal got decrypted in the 15.21 update. The portal looks something like this:

NEW PORTAL pic.twitter.com/GzjuAtF2nO — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 20, 2021

For those unable to figure it out, this is the vault from Terminator 2. So it's easy to assume that the next hunter in the game would be the Terminator. This piece of information should be revealed in a few weeks. For now, the Predator is on the Fortnite island to wreak havoc.