How to link EA FC 24 Web Companion to main game

The FC 24 web app is now available for players to use on all platforms. There are several important functions that can be done using it. With the browser-based tool released ahead of the early access, gamers can make the most of it for a smooth start on their Ultimate Team 24 journeys. Once the title is released, it will be important for players to link their web app with their main game accounts.

This is necessary not only to carry over their progress but also to ensure that they can use the same account on FC 24's client and the app. Moreover, this step is needed as the web app has been launched even before the actual game's release.

For those who have purchased the Standard Edition, they will have to wait for nearly nine additional days to play the game.

FC 24's Web App connects automatically with your in-game account

To ensure players' convenience, there's not much that needs to be done to link the Web App with the FC 24 client. Irrespective of which platform you use, you'll need an EA account. This is mandatory, and the game can't be played unless you have one with Electronic Arts. A pre-existing account can also be used.

The rule about mandatory use of an EA account isn't only for the in-game client, as it also applies to the Web App (the Companion App will also require it once it becomes available).

All you have to do is ensure that the EA account you use on the Web App is the same as the one you use to start your Ultimate Team 24 journey in FC 24. This will automatically sync any activities you might have performed on the app.

Note that the upcoming football game won't have cross-platform support even though you can use the same account on multiple ones. This won't be an issue on the Web App, where all you need to do is make the switch from the settings.

If you're playing on two or more platforms, make sure to switch to the current account on the Web App before proceeding with any activity.

Also, note that you can't operate the app and FC 24 simultaneously. If you're logged in to the game in any game mode, the Web App will not function. Even if you try, you'll end up with errors as multiple logins aren't allowed simultaneously.