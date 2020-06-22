How to live stream Free Fire on YouTube

There are many players who want to stream Free Fire on YouTube and other platforms, but don't know how to do so.

This article is a simple guide to help you get started with streaming content on YouTube.

There has been a gradual rise in the field of content creation and streaming of games with the recent boom in eSports. It is now being viewed as a career option by many professional and semi-professional players, with many games benefitting from this added coverage. One such game is Free Fire, which is one of the most-downloaded battle royale games today.

Free Fire is a fast-paced BR game with only 50 players in a match. The game also enjoys decent viewership on various streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch, because of which more players/streamers are getting encouraged to do the same.

If you are one of those people who are looking to stream your content on YouTube but don’t know how to do so, this article will help you.

How to stream Free Fire on YouTube

Streamlabs

Streamlabs is a top-rated broadcasting app that you can use to stream on YouTube, Twitch and even Facebook. It is one of the best applications available to stream content online, and is loaded with features that are essential for streaming games like Free Fire.

It has various widgets like a chatbox and an alert box that the user can use while streaming. Streamlabs also has over 5 million downloads, and is rated 4.1, on Google Play Store.

You can also design the stream's layout by merely dragging and placing widgets at desired location. The player can also start streaming quickly with just a few clicks, while the app also lets them stream the in-game audio and use the mic, which many other applications do not provide.

Streamlabs also has a ‘Remote Control’ control option that lets players control their stream using their desktop. All they have to do is be on the same network while streaming.

Of course, there are several other applications that players can use to stream Free Fire. Streamlabs is only a personal recommendation due to the various features it provides.