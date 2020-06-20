Top 10 stylish nicknames for Free Fire pets

Pets can be very helpful in Free Fire, providing both passive abilities and companionship.

Many players are unable to choose the right names for their pets, which can be quite off-putting.

Free Fire; Image via Mobilemodegaming

Garena Free Fire, one of the most famous battle royale games, has become a sensation among mobile players these days. The developers have also been regularly pushing various new updates in Free Fire, like introducing new events, pets and modes.

Talking about updates, the most recent development of Free Fire delivered several new additions to the game. And the newly-introduced Falco pet has received a lot of hype in the community.

Because of this, Garena recently added an event into the game, through which players could claim the Falco pet for free. As of now, there are a total of 10 pets available in the game, and each one possesses its own unique abilities.

Falco Event

Whenever players get a new pet in Free Fire, the game asks them to assign a name to the pet, which is also visible to teammates. While selecting a name for their pet, players often get confused and end up not being able to pick the appropriate name.

Therefore, we have prepared a list of some stylish names for your Free Fire pet.

Ten most stylish nicknames for your Free Fire pet

#1 Charlie

Advertisement

#2 Oscar

#3 Ollie

#4 Max

#5 Milo

#6 Golden bird

#7 Ollie

#8 Toby

#9 Polly

#10 Teddy

You can choose any of the aforementioned names for your pet.

Falco ability

Talking about the passive ability of Falco, it allows the player to land faster as compared to other pets. Moreover, it will also fly around you the whole game, which gives a pleasant feeling while playing.

Unfortunately, the chance to claim this pet has passed now, as it was only valid on 14th June. However, players can wait until Garena proposes another new event for it to be available again in Free Fire.