How to locate and obtain the Camouflage Suit in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest features a variety of collectibles to discover around its lush, forested map. Many of these help gamers survive the harshness of the wilderness and its threats.

One such example is outfits. The gear that is intended for the player can offer boosts to different stats. Others can also be equipped to AI companions. With that said, this guide takes a look at the Camouflage Suit.

One of the many outfits in the game, it can be hard to get as it is located in a corner of the map. As such, players will need to be well prepared to find it.

Players will need to trek across the island to find the Camouflage Suit in Sons of the Forest

The Camouflage Suit is found in the extreme northwest corner of the open-world map on the coastline in Sons of the Forest. Since players can make their way to wherever they want, they can miss it entirely as they could find themselves in the completely opposite direction.

They should make their way to the northern beach, where they will find canoes washed ashore. The Camouflage Suit is in the red one.

Do note that this suit is intended for Virginia, who is one of the two recruitable companions in the game. Once players pick up the Camouflage outfit, it will not be in their inventory as it is meant to be equipped by the friendly three-legged and three-armed mutant.

While the players' clothes have stats, it is not yet known whether equipping companions with outfits has any effect. Logically, the Camouflage Suit should help Viiginia with stealth.

Tango Suoh's BS account @TangoSuoh Playing sons of the forest with Mark and the mutant lady came to us while we were climbing a mountain and made such a cute sound while giving me a gift. I gave her new clothes and a GPS tracker. She my friend now Playing sons of the forest with Mark and the mutant lady came to us while we were climbing a mountain and made such a cute sound while giving me a gift. I gave her new clothes and a GPS tracker. She my friend now https://t.co/kltprsgdTH

For the uninitiated, there are stealth mechanics that work reasonably well in Sons of the Forest. However, how effective it is for companions is not known at the moment. Regardless, players can have Virginia equip the outfit by approaching her. Interact with her to bring up the inventory and assign her the desired suit.

To do this, they will need to befriend her in the first place. As a resident of the island, they will stumble across her alongside another companion, Kelvin. Initially, she will be scared of the players and will likely flee if they try to approach her.

This is especially true when they have weapons equipped. Survivalists will need to walk on eggshells around her in order to have her join their ranks. Once in, she is another useful companion who can actually fight back against threats, unlike Kelvin.

How do outfits work in Sons of the Forest?

RyanTurbogaming @ryanturbouk sons of the forest multiplayer trailer!! sons of the forest multiplayer trailer!! 😱👀 https://t.co/nhCqYIRtjW

Endnight Games' latest project places an emphasis on realism in many aspects. Players will need to brave the island's seasons, illness, and more. This is where the outfits come in, as they consist of three stats: warmth, comfort, and waterproofing.

Warmth needs to be managed as there are cold areas in the game. Meanwhile, waterproofing determines water resistance, which is required to stave off hypothermia. Comfort determines how much Rest is restored when sleeping and sitting.

Sons of the Forest is only available on PC through an Early Access release.

