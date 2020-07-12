How to log out of COD Mobile

COD Mobile is a popular battle royale game that allows players to switch accounts.

In this article, we explain how the players can log out of their COD Mobile account.

Nishant

How to logout of COD Mobile (Picture Source: hdqwalls.com)

Call of Duty Mobile or COD Mobile is developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision in India. The game has proved to be immensely successful across the globe. One of the possible reason for its success could be the availability of numerous multiplayer game modes.

In order to log out from your COD Mobile account, the players can follow the steps given below:

Click on the settings

Step 1: Click on the Settings button present on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Navigate and scroll through ‘Legal and Privacy’.

Step 3: The players will find the logout button on the bottom right corner of the screen, besides their in-game name.

Click on the logout button

Step 4: Click on the logout button and press OK to log out of the account which is in use.

The players should note that Logging out from an account will not delete their in-game progress and data in COD Mobile.

Season 8 of COD Mobile

Season 8 of COD Mobile was officially rolled out on 10th July, bringing in a new mode, new mode and many more new features. There was also an addition of a new gun into the game. Like every season, several gun skins were added into the game. These skins can be obtained from seasonal events, purchased from the store or obtained from the battle pass. The size of the update is roughly about 2.2 GB.

