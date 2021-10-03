How long does the AFK timer have in New World before you're kicked?

New World players that need to step away from their game for a few minutes are curious about exactly how long they have before getting kicked from a server.

Even the most hardcore New World gamers occasionally need to take a break, and knowing exactly how long one has until they're booted off a server is critical information.

New World has a lengthy AFK Timer and even longer Queue times

It can take awhile to join a New World server (Image via Amazon Game Studios)

The AFK timer in New World gives players twenty-five minutes to return to their game before they get kicked off the server. The game warns players with a notification at the twenty minute mark.

New World gamers will want to make sure they don't stay away from their game for more than twenty-five minutes if they wish to stay on their current server. Considering the queue is notoriously slow in New World, players won't want to endure the pain of waiting to join a new server if they can avoid it.

New World @playnewworld



You can check if a world is full on the server status page!



🧭 bit.ly/3i0WFzS We are implementing a new feature to indicate if a world is full.You can check if a world is full on the server status page! We are implementing a new feature to indicate if a world is full.



You can check if a world is full on the server status page!



🧭 bit.ly/3i0WFzS https://t.co/ai8GzNmQ1y

The good news for New World fans is that the developers have already acknowledged the slow wait times and what they intend on doing to improve it. In a recent tweet, the official New World account explained that they'll soon be adding more servers as well as increasing the overall capacity of their current servers.

Also Read

With New World being so in-demand, the developers are sure to get additional servers up in the near future. After all, they want as many people playing New World and enjoying their experience of it as possible.

While slow queue times are certainly always frustrating, it seems likely that New World players will continue to tolerate the issue in the meantime.

Edited by Rohit Mishra

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far