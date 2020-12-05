Black Ops Cold War has one of the shortest Call of Duty campaigns ever.

A lot of players choose to play the campaign before diving into other modes such as multiplayer on each CoD. That tradition has not changed in Black Ops Cold War. However, those who finished the campaign quickly realized it was on the short side.

Somthing like COD duty Cold War. But the campaign thou. It may be short but it is very fun to play and watch. — Rambo da 1st (@1st_rambo) December 5, 2020

On top of the main story, there are side missions and intel to gather, as well as alternate endings. The campaign is fun in terms of the story, but can easily be rushed through. Running through the missions without exploring any other aspect of the campaign would see you finish it in roughly four hours.

How long is the Black Ops Cold War Campaign?

Image via Activision

There are details that can be easily missed by some players, while others take in every last bit of the campaigns Call of Duty produce. The side missions are an exciting way to dive deeper into the story of the campaign. Players can also complete optional objectives, which all lead to replayability with different endings.

Finished the Cold War campaign and it was rad. 🤘🏼 Only time I’ve ever been interested enough to play theough a COD story instead of jumping right into MP. — Marcus Stephenson (@stephensonmc) December 5, 2020

Of course, all of this depends on the pace of the player and the difficulty level. A higher difficulty may force extra hours on the Black Ops Cold War campaign. Furthermore, some parts could become extremely tough, as the AI becomes increasingly deadly.

Advertisement

Image via Activision

Four hours is on the short end, but it has the potential to be boosted to up to 10 hours. Completing all of the side missions, collecting all of the intel, discovering the minigames, and even doing the same on Veteran mode, will rise your play time immensely.

Going from four hours to 10 hours is quite the jump, but that just shows how in-depth the Black Ops Cold War campaign is. Players that just want to finish it for the story can do so in no time. But, those perfectionists who want to complete every aspect of the campaign are given plenty to do.