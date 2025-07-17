How long is Donkey Kong Bananza?

Donkey Kong Bananza is a brand-new 3D platformer adventure from Nintendo, in which players have to navigate underground worlds to reach the planet's core. The game also borrows the "collectathon" aspect from its spiritual predecessor, Super Mario Odyssey. So, completionists will be in for a long and memorable ride alongside the protagonists, Donkey Kong and Pauline.

On that note, here's everything to know about the game length of Donkey Kong Bananza.

How long does it take to beat Donkey Kong Bananza?

Explore vast levels and take on challenging bosses (Image via Nintendo)

This new journey starring the iconic gorilla is expected to last around 15-20 hours for those who are happy just taking a beeline through the plot. The game stars a new set of villains in the form of the Void Company, who are hell-bent on stopping Donkey Kong and his sidekick, Pauline, from reaching their goal.

As previously mentioned, this is a collectathon 3D platformer, and as such, follows a mantra of tracking down collectibles, like Banandium Gems, to progress across a sandbox map. This time, the levels are even larger than in Super Mario Odyssey, with Donkey Kong's new terrain deformation abilities, like punching, smashing, and more, allowing him to dig through surfaces to find hidden items.

For completionists, it is a different story. For one, there are a total of 777 Banandium Gems to track. On top of that, there is a ton of optional content, like side activities, new attire, and secrets to find. In other words, players can easily expect to take an upward of 45-50 hours to explore every nook and cranny across each level.

What platforms is Donkey Kong Bananza on?

Keeping in tradition with the series' first-party roots, the game is a Nintendo-exclusive. It is available only on the latest Nintendo Switch 2 console. While the studio did begin developing the title for the original Nintendo Switch console, it was moved to the beefier system.

This allowed the team to realize many mechanics and gameplay features at 60 FPS, resulting in an amazing technical showcase for the Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to the game's impressive terrain deformation mechanics and vibrant visuals like never seen before in a Nintendo title.

