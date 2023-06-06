How long does Honkai Star Rail maintenance last?

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 is scheduled to release in a few hours alongside Silver Wolf and her Light Cone banners. Players worldwide have been waiting for HoYoverse to add new content to their new globally-appreciated Gacha title since it was suffering from content drought for quite a while.

Typically, the company is also known for holding extended periods of downtime before launching a major update. The company has already made an announcement, which can be found on their official social media pages. To summarize, players can expect 5 hours of downtime before any major launch.

This is similar to how things work in HoYoverse's other Gacha title, Genshin Impact. Additionally, players are scheduled to receive Stellar Jades as compensation for the downtime alongside several fixes.

What is the scheduled downtime for Honkai Star Rail servers?

As mentioned, the official servers of Honkai Star Rail in all major regions have the same period of downtime before a major update launch. Based on HoYoverse's tweet and server time, the expected start of maintenance is 6:00 UTC +8 on June 7, until 11 UTC +8.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail Version 1.1 Update and Maintenance Notice



■ Update Time

Begins at 2023/06/07 06:00:00(UTC+8). The update will take approximately 5 hours.



■ Compensation Details

Server Maintenance Compensation

The following list will provide a clearer idea of all regions:

India: 3:30 am to 8:30 am (June 7)

Philippines: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (June 7)

China: 6:00 am to 11:00 am (June 7)

UK: 11:00 pm (June 6) to 4:00 am (June 7)

Japan: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (June 7)

Korea: 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (June 7)

Here is an additional list stating the downtime across every time zone:

PDT (UTC -7): 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm (June 6)

MDT (UTC -6): 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm (June 6)

CDT (UTC -5): 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm (June 6)

EDT (UTC -4): 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm (June 6)

BST (UTC +1): 11:00 pm (June 6) to 4:00 am (June 7)

CEST (UTC +2): 12:00 am to 5:00 am (June 7)

MSK (UTC +3): 1:00 am to 6:00 am (June 7)

IST (UTC +5:30): 3:30 am to 8:30 am (June 7)

CST (UTC +8): 6:00 am to 11:00 am (June 7)

JST (UTC +9): 7:00 am to 12:00 pm (June 7)

NZST (UTC +12): 10:00 am to 3:00 pm (June 7)

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



PC and mobile pre-downloads are now available. Trailblazers can follow the instructions below to pre-download some resources and enhance your resource download speed after the version update. Due to the large size of the download, it is…

Everyone can choose to pre-install the files for Honkai Star Rail 1.1, as they are available on all platforms. Players on the PC platform can head to the official game client, while users of Mobile Devices can look for an option on the opening screen.

What are the new features and events in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

To have a proper grasp of all upcoming events in v1.1, readers are recommended to head to this link. However, to summarize, the following points should make things clear:

Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong as playable characters.

New events.

New companion missions.

Addition to the main story mission.

New bosses.

New enemies.

Chat feature with friends.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

> Retrieving [Contract Zero] remotely

> Loading info...

> [==================================>] 100% Loading finished

$ System: The info is as follows

Contract Zero: Boosted Drop Rate for the Limited 5-star character Silver Wolf (The Nihility: Quantum)



Contract Zero: Boosted Drop Rate for the Limited 5-star character Silver Wolf (The Nihility: Quantum)

Similar to the first update, Honkai Star Rail v1.1 will run for approximately 40 days.

