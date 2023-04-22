How long does it take to beat Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp finally makes its way to the Nintendo Switch. The beloved strategy franchise gets a makeover for its current audience. This is on top of the double-whammy deal that this bundle packs in.

As the name suggests, it consists of remakes of two Game Boy Advance games: Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Each features a meaty serving of tactical turn-based skirmishes.

That begs the question: How long is the whole package in terms of playtime in hours? Here is a rundown.

Players can expect to spend dozens of hours in Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Since this deal features 1:1 remakes of the Game Boy Advance classics, players can expect playtime in line with the early 2000s titles. The original game campaign is 15 hours long.

The sequel, on the other hand, nearly doubles the playtime due to its non-linear elements. It clocks in at around 25 hours. This means that the total Re-Bot Camp package will take 40 hours just for the main campaign.

That makes this bundle worth the asking price. Throw in various additions such as multiplayer, challenge maps, in-game shop purchases, and more, and this is bound to double that 40 hours. In other words, strategy game aficionados will have a blast fighting through the game's various set-pieces and challenges.

What is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp about?

Part of Nintendo's War series, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a strategy package inspired by modern warfare. Despite a humor-packed cartoon take on it, players control various units on the battlefield to fight the opposing army.

As part of the Orange Star nation, players pick from one of the many charismatic Commanding Officers to use their handy CO Powers to turn the tide of battle. But to achieve that, players must first come to grips with the core fundamentals of gameplay.

Since combat takes place on a grid map, players command a variety of units across the terrain. From on-foot troops to tanks and warships, there is a lot of variety in how players can tackle each scenario. The goal is to defeat all opponent units on the field or capture the opposition's headquarters (HQ). Of course, that is easier said than done.

Enemy AI is fairly challenging, so players must smartly manage both their units and resources. Besides each unit featuring advantages and disadvantages over another, external factors must be accounted for too.

These include terrain type, visibility through fog of war, and more. That is on top of inherent characteristics like fuel, ammo, and such, which must be replenished when low.

Who developed it and what platforms is Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp available on?

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica Incoming intel! Learn more about Orange Star’s Commanding Officers from Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 4/21! Which one are you most excited to enter battle with? Incoming intel! Learn more about Orange Star’s Commanding Officers from Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, coming to #NintendoSwitch on 4/21! Which one are you most excited to enter battle with? https://t.co/X6KcLBCU2i

The series has traditionally been developed by Intelligent Systems, the same Nintendo studio known for the Fire Emblem games. For this remake, however, development studio WayForward was brought on board.

They are known for creating the Shantae series of 2D platformers. The series is a Nintendo IP and has been since the NES days. As such, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch platform.

