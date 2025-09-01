How long does it take to beat Dying Light: The Beast?

Dying Light: The Beast offers a brand-new adventure with original protagonist Kyle Crane returning as the star of the show. This is also Techland's most ambitious series entry to date, despite originating as a DLC for 2022's Dying Light 2: Stay Human. However, those expecting the game to be equally ambitious in its runtime will be disappointed, as its length falls in line with past entries - the game takes around 20 hours to complete.
Here's everything to know about how long it will take to beat Dying Light: The Beast.
Dying Light: The Beast runtime and story length explored
Director Tymon Smektala has confirmed that the game's main plot will take approximately 20 hours to complete. This time, Kyle Crane seeks revenge against the Baron for holding him captive and performing experiments on him for nearly a decade.
Hunting down side quests and other distractions across its sandbox world should double that playtime, as they add another 20-30 hours of content. This puts the open-world survival zombie parkour game in line with its two predecessors. In other words, fans concerned that they would be getting the short end of the stick because of Dying Light: The Beast's origins as DLC need not worry.
That said, this game is more akin to the original entry in design, not just because the first protagonist returns, but also because the narrative here is linear. While this may seem like a step down from Dying Light 2: Stay Human, it makes up for this with improvements.
This includes a denser open world across its setting of Castor Woods, a scarier atmosphere, the return of firearms and drivable vehicles - the latter taking a page from Dying Light's The Following DLC. That's without even touching on the new Beast Mode addition that allows Kyle to manifest and use his Volatile powers against challenging enemies.
Dying Light: The Beast launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 19, 2025. A version for PS4 and Xbox One is also in development and expected to launch later in 2025.
