How long does it take to beat Dying Light: The Beast?

Dying Light: The Beast offers a brand-new adventure with original protagonist Kyle Crane returning as the star of the show. This is also Techland's most ambitious series entry to date, despite originating as a DLC for 2022's Dying Light 2: Stay Human. However, those expecting the game to be equally ambitious in its runtime will be disappointed, as its length falls in line with past entries - the game takes around 20 hours to complete.

Ad

Here's everything to know about how long it will take to beat Dying Light: The Beast.

Dying Light: The Beast runtime and story length explored

Slay zombies in Castor Woods using newfound Volatile powers (Image via Techland)

Director Tymon Smektala has confirmed that the game's main plot will take approximately 20 hours to complete. This time, Kyle Crane seeks revenge against the Baron for holding him captive and performing experiments on him for nearly a decade.

Ad

Trending

Hunting down side quests and other distractions across its sandbox world should double that playtime, as they add another 20-30 hours of content. This puts the open-world survival zombie parkour game in line with its two predecessors. In other words, fans concerned that they would be getting the short end of the stick because of Dying Light: The Beast's origins as DLC need not worry.

That said, this game is more akin to the original entry in design, not just because the first protagonist returns, but also because the narrative here is linear. While this may seem like a step down from Dying Light 2: Stay Human, it makes up for this with improvements.

Ad

This includes a denser open world across its setting of Castor Woods, a scarier atmosphere, the return of firearms and drivable vehicles - the latter taking a page from Dying Light's The Following DLC. That's without even touching on the new Beast Mode addition that allows Kyle to manifest and use his Volatile powers against challenging enemies.

Also read: Dying Light 2025 roadmap: What to expect in the future

Dying Light: The Beast launches for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 19, 2025. A version for PS4 and Xbox One is also in development and expected to launch later in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.