How long does it take to beat Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy?

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is the latest superhero installment from Square Enix. Players would require up to 17 hours to complete the main storyline alone.

Based on a recent review of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy by Sportskeeda and the stats available from howlongtobeat.com, players willing to complete all the extras along with the main storyline can expect an estimated time of around 19 hours to complete it.

However, completionists will require more than 20 hours to explore every part of the game and collect all the hidden items and outfits. It should be noted that no speed runs are available for the game, and all the events have to be followed sequentially for progression.

Time required to beat Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The main storyline of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is divided into 16 chapters along with a prologue. To get through all of these chapters, players will require somewhere around 17 hours of playtime.

All the chapters are varied in length, making up to the 17-hour mark. As mentioned before, completing extras and completionists would require an extended amount of playtime. This does include the secret ending that the game has to offer.

The 16 chapters of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy include:

Prologue

Chapter 1: A Risky Gamble

Chapter 2: Busted

Chapter 3: The Cost of Freedom

Chapter 4: The Monster Queen

Chapter 5: Due or Die

Chapter 6: Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Chapter 7: Canine Confusion

Chapter 8: The Matriarch

Chapter 9: Desperate Times

Chapter 10: Test of Faith

Chapter 11: Mind Over Matter

Chapter 12: Knowhere To Run

Chapter 13: Against All Odds

Chapter 14: Into The Fire

Chapter 15: Broken Promises

Chapter 16: Magus

Warning: Spoiler alert

Some of the best missions in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy include negotiating with Lady Hellbender, where the player has to sell either Groot or Rocket, beating Blood Brothers, and beating one of the first bosses, Dweller-In-Darkness.

Apart from these, players can unlock a secret ending at the end of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, depending upon their choices made within the game. Despite clarifying things before, Square Enix has hinted at a secret connection to Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Spider-Man in one of the missions in the game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was released worldwide on October 26 across multiple platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, GeForce Now, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar