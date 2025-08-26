How long does it take to beat Metal Gear Solid Delta?

With Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater set to be released in just a few days, one question is on everyone’s minds: How long will it take to complete the game? Well, the answer varies depending on the player's skill level and playstyle.
For instance, a player who is already familiar with the mechanics, understands stealth tactics, and can kill or avoid enemies (based on situation) may be able to complete the game in approximately 10 to 12 hours. However, several other factors also determine the completion time, and we will explore them later in this article.
Read on to know more about the time it takes to beat Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.
How much time does it take to complete Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater?
Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater, being a remake of 2004’s Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, may take a similar duration to complete as the original installment. The remake retains the same narrative and protagonist as the original, with the difference lying only in the graphics.
Yes, the visuals in this game are absolutely stunning, thanks to Unreal Engine 5, which the developers used for the first time to create the remake, ensuring it runs smoothly on modern platforms and meets today’s standards. The game consists of seven missions, and players can expect to take up to 10 to 12 hours to finish them if they do not skip any of the cutscenes.
Read more: Key differences between Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater and The Phantom Pain
The title consists of several cutscenes and cinematic shots, which are important for understanding the narrative, especially for those who haven't played the original installment. If anyone is looking to finish the game more quickly, they must skip all those cutscenes; in that case, it may take up to 8 to 9 hours.
Apart from that, it may take a few hours of extended playtime if players are more focused on collecting collectibles and spending time looting items. The title also offers a set of challenges, such as completing the game without killing anyone, which unlocks trophies and achievements. If players engage in these challenges, completing the game could take much longer.
Check out: Best Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater settings for high-end GPUs
Interestingly, after completing all the missions, the game features a Snake vs. Monkey minigame with multiple stages. In this mode, Naked Snake uses a "Monkey Shaker," which is similar to the EZ Gun from the original installment, along with stun grenades to tranquilize and capture the apes. Each level can take around five minutes to complete, depending on how quickly you find them.
Overall, players focusing solely on the narrative and gameplay can expect to complete Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater in approximately 10 to 12 hours. That said, it’s just a few more days of waiting, as the game is all set to launch on August 28, 2025, across multiple platforms.
